Corey Graham, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they signed safety Corey Graham to a one-year deal.

Graham had a solid season at safety for the Bills in 2016, registering 87 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. In his three seasons with Buffalo, he posted at least 84 tackles per campaign, accumulating a career-high 127 in 2015.

The Eagles are set at safety, however, with Malcolm Jennings and Rodney McLeod forming one of the better starting duos in the NFL. That means Graham was likely signed for depth and special teams, though his experience at cornerback should offer the Eagles more versatility, especially considering the cornerback position is the weakness of their defense.

Graham's addition wasn't a marquee signing, but the veteran should give the team more options in the secondary and seems likely to make the team and make an impact next season.