Corey Graham, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract

Corey Graham, Eagles Agree to 1-Year ContractAugust 3, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they signed safety Corey Graham to a one-year deal.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer broke down the move for the Eagles:
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
Corey Graham enters 2017 having played 157 consecutive NFL games. Only Steelers' William Gay (160) has more among current defensive players.2017-8-3 18:26:46
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
Corey Graham last played safety for the Bills from 2015-16, but he's played more NFL games at CB. At 32, not sure he can/will move back.2017-8-3 18:23:49
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
Corey Graham has vast special teams experience but was a starter for the Bills. Seems to be purely a depth addition, though.2017-8-3 18:29:44
Graham had a solid season at safety for the Bills in 2016, registering 87 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. In his three seasons with Buffalo, he posted at least 84 tackles per campaign, accumulating a career-high 127 in 2015.
The Eagles are set at safety, however, with Malcolm Jennings and Rodney McLeod forming one of the better starting duos in the NFL. That means Graham was likely signed for depth and special teams, though his experience at cornerback should offer the Eagles more versatility, especially considering the cornerback position is the weakness of their defense.
Mike Clay of ESPN broke down some of the ways the team might be able to utilize Graham:
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
If Graham pans out as a third safety, he could play in the box and allow Malcolm Jenkins to play more slot CB, too.2017-8-3 18:27:33
And Zach Berman of Philly.com sees clear value for the Eagles in adding him:
Zach Berman @ZBerm
Jim Schwartz values 10-yr vets. That's what Graham is. It's similar to Tulloch signing last year, but with more potential ST value.2017-8-3 18:40:10
Graham's addition wasn't a marquee signing, but the veteran should give the team more options in the secondary and seems likely to make the team and make an impact next season.