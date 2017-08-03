Dellin Betances Posts 6th Immaculate Inning in New York Yankees History

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances entered Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning with the team trailing 2-0.

Betances proceeded to fire nine strikes en route to three strikeouts, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to throw an immaculate inning, per ESPN Stats & Info. In the process, he struck out the likes of Jim Adduci, Justin Upton and Miguel Cabrera to accomplish the feat.

Only 31 pitchers in American League history have recorded an immaculate inning, with three of the instances coming this season, per Baseball Almanac. The other two occurrences this season came from the Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrasco on July 7 and the Boston Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel on May 11. Only one pitcher—Lefty Grove—has done so twice in the AL, doing so in both August and September 1928.

Betances finished out the game for the Yankees, tossing two scoreless innings. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a futile effort, as the club failed to score a run in the contest and lost by the 2-0 score.

The 29-year-old reliever is now in his seventh season in the major leagues and is posting another consistent campaign for New York. Since taking a consistent role in the club's bullpen during the 2014 season, Betances hasn't posted an ERA above 3.04 over the course of a season.

Thanks to the loss and a Red Sox victory, the Yankees have dropped a game behind Boston in the AL East standings. The Bronx Bombers return to the diamond Thursday evening as they open up a four-game road set against the Cleveland Indians.