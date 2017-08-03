Andrew Wiggins Reportedly Unlikely to Be Traded If Signed to New Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer reported Thursday that the Minnesota Timberwolves are unlikely to trade forward Andrew Wiggins if they sign him to a long-term contract.

Pluto added that Wiggins is the Cleveland Cavaliers' likeliest target in a potential trade that would send disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving to the T-Wolves.

Pluto noted that a sign-and-trade is possible but probably won't happen unless Wiggins wants to be traded back to the team that originally drafted him No. 1 overall.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said recently the organization was working toward a five-year, max extension with Wiggins, per Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune:

"We are talking to [Wiggins'] agent right now about extending him out another five years, so we can do that. Karl [Anthony Towns], we won't do that until next year. Wiggins, we want to sign him to a long-term contract, we want to keep him here, and we're negotiating with his agent. But we just started that negotiation, and we have quite some time to get that done."

NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Justin Patton NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Timberwolves Rookie Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers Kevin Durant Game 1 Dunk Compilation Right Arrow Icon

This season has been a busy one for Minnesota, as it acquired swingman Jimmy Butler in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, signed point guard Jeff Teague and traded point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz.

Minnesota is a hot pick to reach the playoffs in the Western Conference during the 2017-18 season, and Wiggins' continued progression is a big part of that.

Last season, the 22-year-old averaged a career-high 23.6 points and 2.3 assists per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds. He also shot 45.2 percent from the field and a personal-best 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.