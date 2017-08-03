Women's British Open 2017: Michelle Wie Takes Early Lead After 1st Round

David Cannon/Getty Images

Michelle Wie took control on the opening day of the 2017 Women's British Open, scoring a first round of eight-under 64 on Thursday.

The American remained motivated and accurate at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, Scotland, as the heavens opened, causing rain delays.

Wie completed nine birdies to finish a magnificent round and leads by a single shot over the field.

According to John Huggan of Golfdigest.com, Wie recorded a new course record as she produced her very best at Kingsbarns.

A bogey on No. 2 was soon eliminated from the player's mind, and she went on a credible run on the front-nine.

Three birdies across five holes set up the second half of Wie's round, but her back-nine was simply sensational.

Birdies on No.11, 12 and 14 were impressive, but the 27-year-old was on fire as she approached the clubhouse.

Wie sunk birdies on the final three holes as the weather conditions began to rapidly decline after a sunny start.

The tournament's official Twitter account highlighted Wie's ruthless streak:

It was a strong day for the English contingent, with six players within four shots of the lead.

Laura Davies rolled back the years to shoot a four-under 68, to the delight of the watching crowd.

Davies hit seven birdies, but she made mistakes that inflated her numbers.

A double-bogey on No. 15 was immediately followed by a bogey, but her recovery was rapid as she sank important putts.

A birdie on the final hole made sure she ended the day with a smile and a shot at winning the tournament.

Davies is no longer the dominant player of yesterday, but her knowledge of links golf will see her well against younger opposition.