Women's British Open 2017: Michelle Wie Takes Early Lead After 1st Round

Women's British Open 2017: Michelle Wie Takes Early Lead After 1st RoundAugust 3, 2017
Michelle Wie took control on the opening day of the 2017 Women's British Open, scoring a first round of eight-under 64 on Thursday.
The American remained motivated and accurate at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, Scotland, as the heavens opened, causing rain delays.
Wie completed nine birdies to finish a magnificent round and leads by a single shot over the field.
According to John Huggan of Golfdigest.com, Wie recorded a new course record as she produced her very best at Kingsbarns.
A bogey on No. 2 was soon eliminated from the player's mind, and she went on a credible run on the front-nine.
Three birdies across five holes set up the second half of Wie's round, but her back-nine was simply sensational.
Birdies on No.11, 12 and 14 were impressive, but the 27-year-old was on fire as she approached the clubhouse.
Wie sunk birdies on the final three holes as the weather conditions began to rapidly decline after a sunny start.
The tournament's official Twitter account highlighted Wie's ruthless streak:
A new women's course record 6️⃣4️⃣ for @themichellewie... not a bad day's work! 👏🏻 #MasterTheElements https://t.co/YFlcK1yQuW2017-8-3 11:38:09
It was a strong day for the English contingent, with six players within four shots of the lead.
Laura Davies rolled back the years to shoot a four-under 68, to the delight of the watching crowd.
Davies hit seven birdies, but she made mistakes that inflated her numbers.
A double-bogey on No. 15 was immediately followed by a bogey, but her recovery was rapid as she sank important putts.
A birdie on the final hole made sure she ended the day with a smile and a shot at winning the tournament.
Davies is no longer the dominant player of yesterday, but her knowledge of links golf will see her well against younger opposition.