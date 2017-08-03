    Women's British Open 2017: Michelle Wie Takes Early Lead After 1st Round

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    KINGSBARNS, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 03: Michelle Wie of the United States plays her second shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, on August 3, 2017 in Kingsbarns, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    David Cannon/Getty Images

    Michelle Wie took control on the opening day of the 2017 Women's British Open, scoring a first round of eight-under 64 on Thursday.

    The American remained motivated and accurate at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, Scotland, as the heavens opened, causing rain delays.

    Wie completed nine birdies to finish a magnificent round and leads by a single shot over the field. 

    KINGSBARNS, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 03: Michelle Wie of the United States celebrates her putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links at Kingsbarns Golf Links on August 3, 2017 in Kingsbarns, Scotland
    Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

    According to John Huggan of Golfdigest.com, Wie recorded a new course record as she produced her very best at Kingsbarns.

    A bogey on No. 2 was soon eliminated from the player's mind, and she went on a credible run on the front-nine.

    Three birdies across five holes set up the second half of Wie's round, but her back-nine was simply sensational.

    Birdies on No.11, 12 and 14 were impressive, but the 27-year-old was on fire as she approached the clubhouse.

    Wie sunk birdies on the final three holes as the weather conditions began to rapidly decline after a sunny start.

    The tournament's official Twitter account highlighted Wie's ruthless streak:

    It was a strong day for the English contingent, with six players within four shots of the lead.

    Laura Davies rolled back the years to shoot a four-under 68, to the delight of the watching crowd.

    Davies hit seven birdies, but she made mistakes that inflated her numbers.

    A double-bogey on No. 15 was immediately followed by a bogey, but her recovery was rapid as she sank important putts.

    KINGSBARNS, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 03: Dame Laura Davies tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links on August 3, 2017 in Kingsbarns, Scotland. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
    Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

    A birdie on the final hole made sure she ended the day with a smile and a shot at winning the tournament.

    Davies is no longer the dominant player of yesterday, but her knowledge of links golf will see her well against younger opposition.

