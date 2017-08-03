    Bruce Ellington Waived by 49ers After 3 Seasons with Team

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Bruce Ellington #10 of the San Francisco 49ers returns a punt against the Atlanta Falcons during their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they waived wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

    Ellington spent three seasons with the Niners after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of South Carolina.

    Ellington missed all of 2016 due to a hamstring tear, and he was used sparingly on offense in his first two seasons despite San Francisco's shortcomings at wideout.

    In his career, Ellington has 19 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He has also averaged 7.7 yards on punt returns and 25.6 yards on kick returns.

    With Ellington out of the picture, the 49ers will utilize the likes of Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Aldrick Robinson and others at wide receiver in 2017.

     

