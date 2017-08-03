Mayweather vs. McGregor: Schedule, Preview for Showtime 'All Access' Episode 2

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

We are now less than a month away from the megafight involving undefeated and former champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The fight will be held a the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas August 26, and Showtime continues to follow the two fighters with its All Access series.

The second episode is scheduled for Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, and while the first All Access showed the two men as they toured North America and the United Kingdom and promoted the fight, this one will have a much greater focus on the differing training camp preparations.

In addition to the physical work the two men do to prepare for their historic fight, the Showtime production will demonstrate the inner workings of their teams, thought processes and confidence levels as they get ready for the epic confrontation.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mayweather and his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., attempted to win a psychological battle in the first episode by pointing out that McGregor had never been in the ring with a true boxer, let alone one with a 49-0 record. They also pointed out that McGregor had lost before in the UFC, including by tapping out.

McGregor handed out at least as much as he took in the war of words. He demonstrated little respect and no fear of Mayweather, and he was able to get the crowd on his side at several of the promotional locations.

The second episode is much more likely to reveal the inner preparations that both fighters are going through.

The Mayweather-McGregor bout will be available on Showtime pay-per-view at a cost of $89.95 ($99.95 for high definition).