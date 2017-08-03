Jim Ross Calls Ronda Rousey and WWE 'A Match Made in Heaven'

John Locher/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross gushed about the possibility of former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey eventually joining WWE in an interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday.

Ross called Rousey and WWE "a match made in heaven":

Ross also said, "Oh, she's gonna be a big star ... It's inevitable. I see her in a WrestleMania someday."

The 30-year-old Rousey began her UFC career 12-0 before falling to Holly Holm in shocking fashion at UFC 193.

After more than a year off, Rousey returned at UFC 207 only to get knocked out by Amanda Nunes just 48 seconds into the fight.

She hasn't competed since then, and it is unknown if Rousey will ever have another bout under the UFC umbrella.

Her love for professional wrestling is well-documented, as the nickname "Rowdy" derives from late WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Rousey appeared at WrestleMania 31 as part of an in-ring segment that saw her and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson scuffle with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

More recently, Rousey and her UFC Four Horsewomen compadres had a staredown with three-fourths of WWE's version of the Four Horsewomen in Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley at the Mae Young Classic.

The passion is clearly present on Rousey's part, and based on the drawing power she has shown during her time as a fighter, WWE would likely jump at the chance to bring her in as an attraction.

