Kristaps Porzingis, Dirk Nowitzki Work Out Ahead of 2017 NBA Africa Game

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki worked out together Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, ahead of Saturday's Team World vs. Team Africa exhibition game.

The NBA tweeted the following video of Porzingis and Nowitzki putting up shots:

Both players will compete for Team World in Saturday's contest.

The 22-year-old Porzingis is coming off his second NBA season, and he averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for a disappointing Knicks team.

Although he has yet to be part of team success in the NBA, the Latvian has frequently been compared to Nowitzki.

The 39-year-old Nowitzki will enter his 20th NBA season in 2017-18, with all of them having been played with the Mavs.

He is a 13-time All-Star, a former NBA MVP, a former NBA Finals MVP and an NBA champion.

Also, the German's 30,260 career points rank sixth in NBA history.

Nowitzki's career is winding down, but early indications suggest Porzingis could be the second coming. There is little doubt that The Unicorn can pick up some valuable pointers from the future Hall of Famer.