French LFP 'Stunned' over La Liga's Rejection of PSG's Neymar Transfer Bid

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Ligue de Football Professionnel has criticised La Liga for refusing to accept Paris Saint-Germain's bid for Barcelona superstar Neymar.

Per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports (h/t B/R Football), the French body said it was "stunned" by the Spanish league's decision:

According to Sid Lowe of The Guardian, representatives arrived in Spain to deposit monies from PSG to activate the player's buyout clause, but the payment was turned down by the Spanish league.

Per Lowe, La Liga president Javier Tebas had said the offer would be rejected, and a statement from the Spanish league read: "We can confirm that the player's lawyers came to the La Liga offices this morning to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. That's all the information we are giving out at this moment."

The Ligue de Football Professionnel has said it will push for an immediate resolution to allow the Brazilian to move to Paris.