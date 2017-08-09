Every College Football Playoff Contender's Secret Weapon in 2017

Every College Football Playoff Contender's Secret Weapon in 2017August 9, 2017
As the 2017 season draws near, the biggest names on the roster of a College Football Playoff contender are well known.
Jarrett Stidham, Rashan Gary, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Derwin James need no introduction. But the household names all overshadow an under-the-radar teammate who will have a considerable effect on their respective team's success.
The secret weapons might have previously contributed in a small role. Others are essentially breakout picks, though not in the traditional grand view. They might remain a relative secret despite playing a key part in the 2017 campaign.
Using futures from OddsShark, we're picking out that player for the nation's most likely championship contenders.
Honorable Mentions
Clemson (+2800): Between Clemson's D-line talent and a foot injury, Austin Bryant has remained out of the spotlight. His production in limited action is encouraging, though. Bryant should thrive as opponents focus their attention on Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell, three of the nation's best linemen.
Georgia (+2500): Javon Wims received scattered snaps during his first year with Georgia, managing 16 catches for 192 yards and one touchdown. But this season, Wims is heading toward a starting job on what should be a more explosive passing attack with sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason.
LSU (+2500): Patience has given Russell Gage a favorable outlook. After spending two-plus seasons as a defensive back and special teamer, the rising senior is expected to lock down a starting role at receiver and also serve as a fullback in Matt Canada's offense. His versatility will be valued on an inexperienced unit.
Auburn
Odds: +2000
Recruiting fans should remember Nate Craig-Myers, a 4-star recruit and No. 52 player in the 2016 class. But for anyone outside of the recruiting and SEC realms, he's an unknown player.
Yet he's probably Auburn's best receiver.
Hamstring, quadriceps and finger issues slowed Craig-Myers as a freshman, and he ended the year with four catches for 70 yards.
Craig-Myers, who caught five passes for 154 yards during the spring game, will likely be the No. 1 target for the Tigers.
Washington
Odds: +2000
Myles Gaskin, a two-time 1,300-yard rusher and a first-team All-Pac-12 player, is a popular name for good reason.
He's really just one important part of a powerful one-two punch.
Lavon Coleman is a 5'11", 235-pound wrecking ball, and he's also efficient. The soon-to-be senior notched 7.5 yards per carry during Washington's CFP-destined season, collecting 852 yards and seven touchdowns overall.
Unless an unfortunate situation pushes Coleman into the spotlight, he'll be the lesser-discussed sidekick this season. But don't be surprised if he's labeled a "sleeper" before the 2018 NFL draft.
Michigan
Odds: +1600
How do you replace Jabrill Peppers? Trick question. You don't.
Michigan needs a new starter at the Viper, though, and Khaleke Hudson has been penciled in as Peppers' successor since committing to the Maize and Blue. In high school, he played a linebacker/safety hybrid-like spot, often moving around in the defense's alignment.
Additionally, Hudson made a considerable impact on special teams last season. He blocked a punt against Illinois and Indiana.
Peppers was a special player for the Wolverines, but Hudson is a budding playmaker prepared to take over.
Oklahoma
Odds: +1600
Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon combined for 2,334 and 22 touchdowns last year, but it wouldn't have happened without Dimitri Flowers.
A 6'2", 247-pound fullback, Flowers is most often used as a blocker in Oklahoma's uptempo offense. He'll typically flank Mayfield in the backfield or line up as a tight end—and has become an underrated but respected piece for the Sooners.
Flowers, who ran for 115 yards against Iowa State while filling in for Perine and Mixon, is also a dangerous pass-catcher. The rising senior caught four touchdowns in 2015 and 2016.
Oklahoma needs to settle the rotation at running back, but Flowers and a strong offensive line will ease the enormous transition.
Penn State
Odds: +1600
Fans typically only remember a punter's name when something goes horribly wrong, so Blake Gillikin isn't a well-known figure.
He was, however, a major contributor during Penn State's Big Ten title run last season. The then-freshman blasted 61 kicks at 42.8 yards per attempt, which ranked a respectable 30th nationally.
Most impressively, Gillikin rarely wasted a punt. He dropped 22 kicks inside the 20-yard line and only recorded six touchbacks, finishing the year with a net average of 40.4 yards.
Punting itself will never win a game, but field position can play a critical role. The Lions should be confident they'll win that battle.
Florida State
Odds: +750
Florida State's defense will be under immense pressure this season, but so will opposing quarterbacks.
Since Josh Sweat, Derrick Nnadi and Brian Burns highlight that charge, it's easy to overlook Demarcus Christmas. Figuratively, of course.
Checking in at 6'4" and 308 pounds, the space-eating defensive tackle makes a critical impact outside of the box score. Along with Nnadi, Christmas limits the success of inside runs by occupying blockers and freeing linebackers to make the tackle.
The Seminoles should boast one of the country's most feared fronts, and Christmas is the final piece of the disruptive unit.
Ohio State
Odds: +650
When the Ohio State defensive line is mentioned, Nick Bosa, Sam Hubbard and Tyquan Lewis are usually the first players highlighted.
Hey, it happened again.
Dre'Mont Jones deserves to be included in that group of standout linemen. As a freshman last season, he stepped into the lineup following Tracy Sprinkle's season-ending injury in the opener. Jones collected 52 tackles with four stops for loss.
Bosa, Hubbard, Lewis and Jalyn Holmes will provide the flashy plays and numbers, but Jones will again be a steady force in the middle.
USC
Odds: +600
Nico Falah waited behind several NFL-caliber linemen prior to becoming a full-time starter, but he immediately capitalized on the opportunity.
After coming off the bench in the opener, Falah started the next 12 games. He surrendered zero sacks and just four hits in 461 pass-blocking snaps last season, according to CFB Film Room.
Falah will be the linchpin of the 2017 offensive line, especially given his versatility. Per Joey Kaufman of the Los Angeles Daily News, Falah has been practicing at center and right tackle.
Whether he's making pre-snap calls or protecting star quarterback Sam Darnold from the edge, Falah will be relied upon heavily this year.
Alabama
Odds: +240
One major knock on Jalen Hurts heading into 2017 is his shaky downfield accuracy. Robert Foster should help fix that.
The 6'2", 191-pounder seemed destined for a breakout year in 2015 before a shoulder injury ended his campaign. Foster had caught 10 passes with two touchdowns in three games. Then last season he struggled to crack the limited rotation.
But in 2017, Foster is expected to start alongside Calvin Ridley.
If the redshirt senior can stay healthy, Foster will give Hurts a dangerous option who covers yardage before the catch, which is a definite need for Hurts' development and Alabama's success.
All recruiting information via Scout. Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.