Every College Football Playoff Contender's Secret Weapon in 2017

0 of 10

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

As the 2017 season draws near, the biggest names on the roster of a College Football Playoff contender are well known.

Jarrett Stidham, Rashan Gary, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Derwin James need no introduction. But the household names all overshadow an under-the-radar teammate who will have a considerable effect on their respective team's success.

The secret weapons might have previously contributed in a small role. Others are essentially breakout picks, though not in the traditional grand view. They might remain a relative secret despite playing a key part in the 2017 campaign.

Using futures from OddsShark, we're picking out that player for the nation's most likely championship contenders.