Nerlens Noel, Mavericks Reportedly Remain in Contract Talks, No Deal Imminent

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Contract negotiations between the Dallas Mavericks and restricted free agent Nerlens Noel are "ongoing," but a final agreement reportedly isn't imminent.

On Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News provided the update and noted he doesn't expect more comprehensive talks until early September, before the start of training camp. He added a new deal won't likely be officially be in place "anytime soon."

Noel joined the Mavs from the Philadelphia 76ers in February as a part of trade that sent Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a draft pick to Philly. He averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 57.5 percent from the field across 22 games after the deal.

The 23-year-old University of Kentucky product spoke with Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News concerning his initial feelings about the team at season's end.

"I love Dallas," Noel said. "In my short time here, I've really enjoyed it. With the pieces that we have, and the opportunities we'll be seeing in the near-future, I think there's a lot to be excited for."

His foray into free agency hasn't featured the intense interest from around the league rumored before the market opened in July, though.

Mike Fisher of Scout reported "multiple" teams were expected to offer the center a max contract of around $146.5 million over five years through a sign-and-trade agreement or a $108.6 million, four-year offer sheet, which the Mavericks could have matched.

Alex Kennedy‏ of HoopsHype passed along word of interest from the Atlanta Hawks in early July, but it's unclear whether they were willing to make that type of lucrative offer.

Meanwhile, Happy Walters, Noel's agent, told Sekfo last month talks with the Mavericks hadn't progressed like they hoped.

"We're very disappointed with where things stand," he said. "Nerlens loves Dallas and spent June there working out, but we're still waiting on a serious offer."

So the sides are seemingly at a stalemate with just under two months until training camp gets underway.