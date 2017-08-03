Ezekiel Elliott Ruling Expected in Next 2 Weeks, Says Cowboys COO Stephen Jones

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Thursday on 105.3 The Fan that he expects the NFL to make a ruling regarding Ezekiel Elliott in the next two weeks.

According to Mark Lane of All 22, Jones added he would be "shocked" if the league's investigation leaked into the regular season.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on July 21 that the NFL was "wrapping up" its review of a 2016 domestic violence allegation against Elliott.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that Elliott was bracing for a "short suspension" due to the alleged incident.

TMZ reported a 20-year-old woman told police Elliott assaulted her in July 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.

ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor later reported that no charges were brought against Elliott due to "conflicting and inconsistent information."

Elliott burst onto the scene as a rookie last season after the Cowboys selected him with the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State.

He led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards and added 15 rushing touchdowns along with 32 receptions for 363 yards and a score through the air.

If the NFL hands down a suspension to Elliott, Dallas will likely utilize a rotation involving Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman in the backfield.