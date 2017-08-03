    Ezekiel Elliott Ruling Expected in Next 2 Weeks, Says Cowboys COO Stephen Jones

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    OXNARD, CA - JULY 25: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is seen during afternoon practice on July 25, 2017 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Thursday on 105.3 The Fan that he expects the NFL to make a ruling regarding Ezekiel Elliott in the next two weeks.

    According to Mark Lane of All 22, Jones added he would be "shocked" if the league's investigation leaked into the regular season.

    NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on July 21 that the NFL was "wrapping up" its review of a 2016 domestic violence allegation against Elliott.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that Elliott was bracing for a "short suspension" due to the alleged incident.

    TMZ reported a 20-year-old woman told police Elliott assaulted her in July 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.

    ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor later reported that no charges were brought against Elliott due to "conflicting and inconsistent information."

    Elliott burst onto the scene as a rookie last season after the Cowboys selected him with the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State.

    He led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards and added 15 rushing touchdowns along with 32 receptions for 363 yards and a score through the air.

    If the NFL hands down a suspension to Elliott, Dallas will likely utilize a rotation involving Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman in the backfield.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Celebrate Brady's 40th with Live Goats

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Ranking the Best RBs in NFL History

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Fins 'Concerned' About Tannehill's Injury

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What's Next for Brady in His 5th Decade?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report