Training Camp Notes: Tannehill Down, Could Miami Look at Kaepernick & Other QBs?August 3, 2017
Football is officially back. Preseason football, that is. Only the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will take the field Thursday night for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, though.
The other 30 squads are still mired in training camp sessions. As exciting as the first preseason game is, multiple important notes occurred during the day's practices.
A potential injury to a franchise quarterback sent shock waves throughout the league. The Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill limped away from morning practice, and the entire organization held its proverbial breath as it awaited an MRI result.
Thankfully, injuries didn't dominate Thursday's practices as much as they did the previous day's. Instead, updates regarding Ezekiel Elliott's status, the Tennessee Titans' young receiver corps and Carson Wentz's improved mechanics came to the forefront.
Oh, Tom Brady turned 40 years old, too. But we won't dwell on a quarterback who's entering Mike Gundy status.
Everyone can enjoy watching teams meet for the first time this season, but it may be the least important aspect from Thursday's festivities.
Ryan Tannehill's Leg Injury Causes Concern in Dolphins Camp
Quarterbacks can be protected as much as humanly possible and still get injured. A team can't place its starting signal-callers in bubble wrap during training camp. They need to get reps and build a rapport with the rest of the offense. Still, injuries happen.
The Miami Dolphins seemingly avoided catastrophe Thursday when Ryan Tannehill left practice after suffering a non-contact injury to his left knee—the same knee he injured at the end of last season.
After breathlessly awaiting MRI results to find out if any harm did occur, the Dolphins discovered there was no structural damage, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. Tannehill didn't limp away unscathed, though. According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, the quarterback did suffer a hyperextended knee.
Later, however, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported the injury may require season-ending surgery.
Several people outside the organization contemplated who could replace Tannehill—names such as Colin Kaepernick, Jay Cutler and Brock Osweiler.
The team should consider its options regardless of Tannehill's status. Backup Matt Moore played well in spurts when Tannehill went down last season, but the 32-year-old signal-caller was turnover prone in four games. If the coaching staff can't rely on a quarterback to work within the structure of the offense, he becomes a hindrance.
Granted, the available options aren't appealing. Kaepernick remains an enigma despite being one of the top 32-35 quarterbacks on the planet.
Osweiler is the most intriguing because Dolphins head coach Adam Gase worked to develop the former second-round pick for three seasons before leaving the Denver Broncos. Gase also has a history with Cutler, but a comeback falls on the quarterback's desire to return from retirement.
The Cleveland Browns aren't actively shopping Osweiler, but Cody Kessler and rookie DeShone Kizer have received the majority of first-team reps in Berea, Ohio.
If the Browns are willing to rework part of Osweiler's contract and eat a majority of the $16 million he's owed this year, it's an interesting avenue for the Dolphins to pursue.
Cowboys Expect Ruling from Ezekiel Elliott Investigation During Next 2 Weeks
Eventually, the NFL's investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident involving Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will conclude.
No one knows exactly when it will happen, but Cowboys executive vice president, CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones has an idea. Jones said he would "surprised" if the team didn't hear anything within the next two weeks, during an interview on Dallas' 105.3 the Fan.
Jones' timetable is ideal on three levels.
First, the league will avoid any distractions regarding the Cowboys' appearance in the Hall of Fame Game or Jerry Jones' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Second, the potential league ruling would still come two or three weeks before the Cowboys' Week 1 contest against the New York Giants on Sept. 10. Finally, Elliott would be given enough time to appeal any suspension during the preseason without the challenge lingering into the regular season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported, Elliott is "bracing for a short suspension." If the league does punish the running back, he could miss one or two games to open the 2017 campaign.
Ankle Injury Continues to Plague Bills LT Cordy Glenn
Reliable left tackles are a valuable commodity. As such, organizations must be cautious when a lingering injury occurs.
The Buffalo Bills' Cordy Glenn originally injured his left ankle during last preseason. He re-injured it during the regular season, and it cost him five games. The 345-pound blocker is still suffering its effects even after missing all of OTAs and minicamp while wearing a walking boot.
At the end of July, Glenn stated his ankle felt "great," per the Buffalo News' Vic Carucci.
The ankle may be better, but the 27-year-old left tackle experienced foot soreness due to his rehabilitation, and the Bills staff decided not to let him practice Thursday.
"I am concerned about it," head coach Sean McDermott said, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. "So it is concerning that it's gone on so long. We'll see where it goes. He's done a good job to this point. He's moving well. So we'll just continue to evaluate."
Seantrel Henderson will continue to work at left tackle with the Bills' first-team offense until Glenn can prove capable of returning without any ill effects.
Eagles Quarterbacks Coach Describes Differences in Carson Wentz
A year ago, Carson Wentz needed to make an adjustment from playing at North Dakota State to being the No. 2 overall pick and being seen as the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wentz flashed during his rookie campaign, especially early in the season, yet floundered through long stretches later in the process.
His mechanics became a major sticking point due to an elongated release. It's something the quarterback spent plenty of time trying to adjust this offseason.
"His ball placement is higher," Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said, per NJ.com's Matt Lombardo. "That's allowing his arm slot to be back and not down. He's really worked hard on that during this offseason and in our OTAs to improve that."
The real goal isn't to show improvement during practice sessions, because quarterbacks tend to revert to their previous comfort level when facing live competition. Instead, Wentz needs to establish a new comfort level to accompany his improved fundamentals.
"I think you're seeing him really get comfortable in the protection piece of things," DeFilippo added. "I think the whole big picture of playing the quarterback position has the game really, really slowing down for him as each practice goes along. You can just see his mind slowing down and you can see his feet getting in the right position, you can see his eyes are in the right position. We just have to keep growing day-by-day."
Corey Davis Injures Hamstring; Another Rookie WR Stands Out for Titans
The Tennessee Titans plan to rely heavily on their rookie receivers this season. General manager Jon Robinson selected a pair of wide receivers and a tight end during the first three rounds of April's draft.
All three have lived up to expectations so far, but Thursday proved to be an up-and-down session for the two receivers, Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor.
Good news comes first.
Taylor continues to establish himself as the Titans' top threat out of the slot. Quarterback Marcus Mariota told Titans Radio he needs to "find ways to get him the ball," because the Western Kentucky product is "electric." Taylor brings a different dynamic among slot receivers. Veteran Eric Decker is a big target (6'3", 214), but he's not nearly as explosive. The same applies to Rishard Matthews, even though he doesn't have Decker's length (6'0").
Unfortunately, Davis suffered a hamstring injury during practice, and the team is awaiting an MRI to discover its severity, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tennessee used the fifth overall pick to acquire Davis and intends to make him Mariota's top option in the passing game. Soft-tissue injuries can remain problematic throughout the season, and any time Davis misses will hurt the Titans' ability to create chunk plays.
Sheldon Richardson Reveals Redskins, Seahawks Tried to Trade for Him
The New York Jets placed defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on the trade block prior to last season's deadline. He remained available during this year's draft. The Jets found more than one suitor.
But Richardson wasn't willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a trade. He's owed $8.069 million during the final year of his rookie contract, per Spotrac.
"It's a business, bro," Richardson told the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta. "There was one team that asked me to take a pay cut ... and it was Seattle. And Washington too. There were a lot of offers. A lot of good offers. You'd be surprised."
His revelation could have short- or long-term implications.
The Jets could still try to trade the 2013 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Obviously, interest exists around the league. Richardson may change his mind, depending on how the Jets' season progresses. Also, he expects to enter free agency after this season. The same teams that showed interest in trading for him should be considered leading candidates for his services.
After all, Richardson is the best defensive lineman in the league. Or so he says.
Malik McDowell Reports to Seahawks Camp
A rookie reporting to his first training camp isn't newsworthy. A rookie reporting to his first training camp after missing multiple practices due to an ATV accident is.
The Seattle Seahawks announced defensive tackle Malik McDowell reported to camp Thursday, and they added him to the 90-man roster.
The 21-year-old entered his final season with the Michigan State Spartans as a potential top-10 pick. At 6'6" and 299 pounds, McDowell features staggering natural ability. He can bend the edge as a pass-rusher or hold the point of attack along the interior. But he proved to be inconsistent and injury-prone during his final year on campus. Even so, the Seahawks picked him with the 35th overall selection in April's draft based on his immense potential.
Unfortunately, McDowell suffered a concussion and facial lacerations during the aforementioned accident, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and James Palmer.
Head coach Pete Carroll remains uncertain about the defensive lineman's availability this season, per 710 ESPN Seattle's Brady Henderson.
Seahawks DE Frank Clark Punches, Injures RT Germain Ifedi
Fights are part of every NFL training camp. Don't tell that to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
Defensive end Frank Clark and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi got into a skirmish during Thursday's practice. Carroll kicked Clark out of practice, while Ifedi left with trainers after being knocked to the ground.
"There's no room for fighting in football," Carroll said after practice, per USA Today. "That's not part of this game, not supposed to be part of this game. We frown upon that very heavily, so we're real disappointed that happened today."
Ifedi appeared to have suffered a bloodied nose or mouth, according to the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. Rookie Ethan Pocic received first-team reps at right tackle in Ifedi's absence, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.
Washington's Rob Kelley Not Ready to Relinquish Starting Role
Depth charts remain fluid during training camp. A few established veterans don't have much to worry about, but everyone else does.
The Washington Redskins drafted Samaje Perine in the fourth round to challenge Rob Kelley as the offense's lead back. Kelley earned his way into the lineup after being an undrafted free agent last year. He led Washington with 704 rushing yards and tied for the team lead with seven total touchdowns.
Kelley did struggle in some areas, particularly the red zone. Perine is a more compact runner compared to "Fat Rob," but the Oklahoma product has yet to push the incumbent.
"At this point, it's clear that Rob Kelley will be the starting running back," the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion reported. "Kelley has been the first running back to receive carries with the first team, when he's healthy."
Perine's sturdy build (236 lbs) might not even be an advantage anymore. According to the Post's Mike Jones, Kelly (listed at 233 lbs) is bigger and faster this year.