Training Camp Notes: Tannehill Down, Could Miami Look at Kaepernick & Other QBs?

Quarterbacks can be protected as much as humanly possible and still get injured. A team can't place its starting signal-callers in bubble wrap during training camp. They need to get reps and build a rapport with the rest of the offense. Still, injuries happen.

The Miami Dolphins seemingly avoided catastrophe Thursday when Ryan Tannehill left practice after suffering a non-contact injury to his left knee—the same knee he injured at the end of last season.

After breathlessly awaiting MRI results to find out if any harm did occur, the Dolphins discovered there was no structural damage, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. Tannehill didn't limp away unscathed, though. According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, the quarterback did suffer a hyperextended knee.

Later, however, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported the injury may require season-ending surgery.

Several people outside the organization contemplated who could replace Tannehill—names such as Colin Kaepernick, Jay Cutler and Brock Osweiler.

The team should consider its options regardless of Tannehill's status. Backup Matt Moore played well in spurts when Tannehill went down last season, but the 32-year-old signal-caller was turnover prone in four games. If the coaching staff can't rely on a quarterback to work within the structure of the offense, he becomes a hindrance.



Granted, the available options aren't appealing. Kaepernick remains an enigma despite being one of the top 32-35 quarterbacks on the planet.



Osweiler is the most intriguing because Dolphins head coach Adam Gase worked to develop the former second-round pick for three seasons before leaving the Denver Broncos. Gase also has a history with Cutler, but a comeback falls on the quarterback's desire to return from retirement.



The Cleveland Browns aren't actively shopping Osweiler, but Cody Kessler and rookie DeShone Kizer have received the majority of first-team reps in Berea, Ohio.

If the Browns are willing to rework part of Osweiler's contract and eat a majority of the $16 million he's owed this year, it's an interesting avenue for the Dolphins to pursue.