    Oscar Pistorius Hospitalized for Chest Pain, 'Okay' After Fears of Heart Attack

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Oscar Pistorius, in the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, June 15, 2016 on the third day of the double-amputee runner's sentencing hearing for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp An appeals court found Pistorius guilty of murder and not a lesser charge of culpable homicide for the shooting death of Steenkamp. (AP Photo/Alon Skuy, Pool via AP)
    Alon Skuy/Associated Press

    Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was hospitalized early Thursday in his native South Africa after complaining of chest pains at Atteridgeville Prison, where he's serving a six-year sentence after being convicted of the murder of Reeva Steenkamp.

    Paul Cockerton of the Daily Mirror reported prison officials feared Pistorius, who rose to prominence in 2012 by becoming the first double-leg amputee to take part in the Summer Games, suffered a heart attack. He was discharged about six hours after arriving to the medical facility following evaluation.

    Family spokesperson Johan van Wyk told Virginia Keppler of The Citizen the 30-year-old sprinter was "okay" following the incident. He didn't want to discuss further information about his status until he could speak with Arnold Pistorius, his uncle.

    "We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today," a prison spokesman said in a statement released to the Daily Mirror.

    Last August, Kevin Rawlinson of The Guardian noted Pistorius was treated in hospital after suffering injuries to both wrists in his prison cell. While there were unconfirmed reports the damage was intentional, his family denied those rumors, and the runner's brother said he was in "good spirits."

    Pistorius, known as the "Blade Runner," took part in 400 meters qualification during the 2012 Summer Olympics but failed to make it through the semifinal round. He also ran the final leg for the South African 4x400-meter relay team, which finished eighth in the medal round.

    Steenkamp was killed in Pistorius' home on Feb. 14, 2013. He argued during the trial her death was a case of mistaken identity, claiming he shot her through the bathroom door after becoming fearful an intruder was inside the home.

    In July 2016, Aislinn Laing of The Telegraph reported Pistorius could be released from prison on parole in 2019 after serving three years of the sentence.

    Related

      Summer Olympics logo
      Summer Olympics

      Biles Tells Troll to Take a Seat

      Thomas Duffy
      via Bleacher Report
      Summer Olympics logo
      Summer Olympics

      Nothing Can Slow Down Trayvon Bromell

      Uninterrupted
      via Uninterrupted
      Summer Olympics logo
      Summer Olympics

      White Might Compete at 2020 Games

      EDDIE PELLS
      via The Seattle Times
      Summer Olympics logo
      Summer Olympics

      2017 Laureus Nominees Announced

      Laureus
      via Laureus