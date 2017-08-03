Oscar Pistorius Hospitalized for Chest Pain, 'Okay' After Fears of Heart Attack

Alon Skuy/Associated Press

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was hospitalized early Thursday in his native South Africa after complaining of chest pains at Atteridgeville Prison, where he's serving a six-year sentence after being convicted of the murder of Reeva Steenkamp.

Paul Cockerton of the Daily Mirror reported prison officials feared Pistorius, who rose to prominence in 2012 by becoming the first double-leg amputee to take part in the Summer Games, suffered a heart attack. He was discharged about six hours after arriving to the medical facility following evaluation.

Family spokesperson Johan van Wyk told Virginia Keppler of The Citizen the 30-year-old sprinter was "okay" following the incident. He didn't want to discuss further information about his status until he could speak with Arnold Pistorius, his uncle.

"We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today," a prison spokesman said in a statement released to the Daily Mirror.

Last August, Kevin Rawlinson of The Guardian noted Pistorius was treated in hospital after suffering injuries to both wrists in his prison cell. While there were unconfirmed reports the damage was intentional, his family denied those rumors, and the runner's brother said he was in "good spirits."

Pistorius, known as the "Blade Runner," took part in 400 meters qualification during the 2012 Summer Olympics but failed to make it through the semifinal round. He also ran the final leg for the South African 4x400-meter relay team, which finished eighth in the medal round.

Steenkamp was killed in Pistorius' home on Feb. 14, 2013. He argued during the trial her death was a case of mistaken identity, claiming he shot her through the bathroom door after becoming fearful an intruder was inside the home.

In July 2016, Aislinn Laing of The Telegraph reported Pistorius could be released from prison on parole in 2019 after serving three years of the sentence.