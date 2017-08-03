USA Today Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: Twitter Reacts to Amway Poll

USA Today Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: Twitter Reacts to Amway PollAugust 3, 2017
The first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2017 college football season was released Thursday by USA Today. Alabama topped the preseason rankings after receiving 49 of the 65 first-place votes, followed by Ohio State and Florida State with just over three weeks until the campaign gets underway.
USC and Clemson rounded out the top five in the initial release. Last season's preseason top five (Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State and Ohio State) went a combined 60-9 and featured both national finalists in the Crimson Tide and eventual champion Tigers.
Let's check out some of the notable reaction from social media about this year's Amway Poll debut.
Bama Magazine spotlighted the Tide's expected place atop the rankings:
'Bama Magazine @BamaMag
The Coaches Poll is out for 2017. Where was #Alabama ranked? https://t.co/oG69Hf1Amx2017-8-3 16:11:05
Christopher Walsh of SEC Country provided a note about Bama's extended run of success:
Christopher Walsh @WritingWalsh
Alabama is No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. 10th straight year Crimson Tide has been No. 1 at some point of season.2017-8-3 16:08:08
Matt Smith of Southern Pigskin passed along the conference breakdown:
Matt Smith @MattSmithCFB
SEC 6, ACC 5, Big 12 5, Big Ten 4 (all in Top 10), Pac-12 4, AAC 12017-8-3 16:11:13
Michael Bratton of Saturday Down South noted the entire group of SEC teams on the list:
SEC Mike @MichaelWBratton
SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll: Alabama #1, LSU #12, Auburn #13, Georgia #15, Florida #16, Tennessee #242017-8-3 16:14:19
Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser joked about one of the marquee absences from the top 25:
Matthew Stevens @matthewcstevens
I’m confused by this preseason @USATODAY Coaches Poll. I didn’t think we were allowed to start a season without Notre Dame being ranked.2017-8-3 16:15:58
Looking ahead, Alabama will head into the season with a target on its back as the top-ranked team in the country, at least according to the coaches. The Tide are set to kick off their journey against No. 3 Florida State on Sept. 2.
It's a pretty wide-open title race heading into the fall, though. OddsShark noted Bama (+275) is listed as the early championship favorite, but it's followed by fellow high-profile programs Ohio State (+600), USC (+700) and Florida State (+700) in what should be a drama-filled battle to the College Football Playoff.