    USA Today Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: Twitter Reacts to Amway Poll

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2017 college football season was released Thursday by USA Today. Alabama topped the preseason rankings after receiving 49 of the 65 first-place votes, followed by Ohio State and Florida State with just over three weeks until the campaign gets underway.

    USC and Clemson rounded out the top five in the initial release. Last season's preseason top five (Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State and Ohio State) went a combined 60-9 and featured both national finalists in the Crimson Tide and eventual champion Tigers.

    Let's check out some of the notable reaction from social media about this year's Amway Poll debut.

    Bama Magazine spotlighted the Tide's expected place atop the rankings:

    Christopher Walsh‏ of SEC Country provided a note about Bama's extended run of success:

    Matt Smith‏ of Southern Pigskin passed along the conference breakdown:

    Michael Bratton of Saturday Down South noted the entire group of SEC teams on the list:

    Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser joked about one of the marquee absences from the top 25:

    Looking ahead, Alabama will head into the season with a target on its back as the top-ranked team in the country, at least according to the coaches. The Tide are set to kick off their journey against No. 3 Florida State on Sept. 2.

    It's a pretty wide-open title race heading into the fall, though. OddsShark noted Bama (+275) is listed as the early championship favorite, but it's followed by fellow high-profile programs Ohio State (+600), USC (+700) and Florida State (+700) in what should be a drama-filled battle to the College Football Playoff.  

