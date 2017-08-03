WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of August 3

1 of 4

With an enormous Triple Threat match announced prior to the show, the sudden rise of Jason Jordan, the tease of a Shield reunion and an appearance by universal champion Brock Lesnar, the July 31 episode of Raw appeared poised to follow in line with other recent broadcasts and deliver a quality three hours of programming.

It did, for the most part.

Triple Threat Blockbuster

Ahead of SummerSlam's Fatal 4-Way for the Universal Championship on August 20, top contenders Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman met Monday night in a Triple Threat match.

As wild and chaotic as one would expect from the trio, the match culminated in Reigns blasting Joe with a spear and picking up a clean victory.

There will be some who question the booking decision, but Joe has been booked as strongly and convincingly as anyone on Raw in recent weeks and will survive the defeat if he continues to wreak havoc and kick ass.

The quality of the match landed it here as the chemistry between the three competitors was apparent. Furthermore, it gives fans hope that the Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam will live up to heightened expectations. At a time when WWE needs its Superstars to generate excitement and anticipation among its fanbase, Reigns, Joe and Strowman succeeded.

Finn Balor's Revenge

A week after Bray Wyatt appeared from the darkness and laid Finn Balor out with Sister Abigail, costing him a No Disqualification match against Elias, the former universal champion emerged from his own darkness, presenting his back to The Eater of Worlds as if to challenge him to attack.

Wyatt fed right into his trap and ended up enduring a kick to the head and baseball slide before being dropkicked into the fans.

Willing to reside in the sanctuary of the audience, Wyatt watched an angry, vengeful Balor from a distance, understanding he had potentially awakened a demon that will come calling for him at SummerSlam.

Wyatt has spent his entire main roster career utilizing mind games to throw his opponents off, so anytime someone like Balor or Undertaker gives him a taste of his own medicine, it makes for entertaining television.

A Secondary Tag Team Feud

So often, the only tag team program presented on Raw or SmackDown is over the championships. If you are not part of that ongoing title-based feud, you are most likely jobbing to a team that is. Monday night, though, saw the continuation of a nice little secondary tag team rivalry developing between The Hardy Boyz, The Revival and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Hardys got the last laugh this week, beating Gallows and Anderson in a quality match, then unleashing a meaner and more aggressive side of themselves that fans have seen since their return at WrestleMania. Matt and Jeff dispatched of both teams, leaving them lying and standing tall to close out the segment.

It may appear obvious that so and so will win at SummerSlam, but it is encouraging to see Raw's creative team recognize the need for secondary stories away from the titles, designed to help teams get over without the crutch of a championship to lean on.

Will They Or Won't They?

While Dean Ambrose continues to reject offers to reunite with Seth Rollins, the popular babyfaces found themselves on the receiving end of a beatdown, courtesy of Raw tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro, who made it abundantly clear they are the tops in that division right now.

The beatdown will force Ambrose to re-evaluate his decision not to reunite with Rollins. Faced with an oppressive onslaught by the self-proclaimed "bar," perhaps The Lunatic Fringe will realize they are better off together than apart.

Or maybe he will let Rollins to fight his own battle, abandoning The Kingslayer the same way he abandoned The Shield three years ago.

Whatever the case may be, WWE Creative has done an admirable job of drumming up interest for the storyline through a series of well-written vignettes and segments.