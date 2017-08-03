Jose Bautista Reportedly Placed on Revocable Waivers After Trade Deadline

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported Thursday that the Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Jose Bautista on revocable trade waivers.

The Blue Jays can pull Bautista off waivers if he is claimed and potentially negotiate a trade, however he has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

The non-waiver trade deadline passed Monday, but teams can still make trades provided the players involved clear waivers.

Any trade completed after Aug. 31 will result in the players not being eligible to play in the postseason.

The 36-year-old Bautista has a mutual $18 million option for 2018 and a $20 million vested option for 2019 remaining on his contract, per Spotrac.

Although he is a six-time All-Star, the veteran slugger is in the midst of his worst season since 2009. He is hitting just .216 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI for the struggling Jays.

Bautista has hit 35 or more home runs in a season on four occasions, and he clubbed 40 of them in 2015.

His production has declined sharply since then, however, to the point that he has become a liability in Toronto's lineup this season.

With the Jays sitting eight games out of first place in the American League East, getting some type of return for Bautista could be attractive if a team bites and he is willing to waive his no-trade clause.