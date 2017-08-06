Manchester United's Best Teenage Signings This Century

JON SUPER/Associated Press

Manchester United have built a reputation, both through their actions and a degree of carefully cultivated P.R., for being a club where youth can thrive.

That is, of course, founded on a history of valuing young players, including those produced within their own ranks. Sir Matt Busby built his reputation and the club's on a platform of nationwide youth scouting, a programme that brought Sir Bobby Charlton to the club from the north-east of England, among a host of others.

Sir Alex Ferguson, of course, brought through a good number of young players, too, with his reputation for youth development forever enshrined by the success of the Class of '92—the Fergie Fledglings as they were known at the time.

But they are also a club that have been prepared to spend big on young, up-and-coming talent that is first-team ready. And in the 17 years since this century began, that has involved some of the best teenage talent the game has seen.

So, without further ado...let's rank them!

Honourable mention: Anderson, 2007

Ah, Anderson, a what-might-have-been story if ever there was one. Indeed, even his presence on this list might raise some eyebrows. At £27 million, he does not meet the standard for value for money nor meeting his potential nor resale value nor long-term impact. So why is he here? Is it just because he pulled funny faces at the goalkeeper on direct free-kicks a couple of times?

No, it is, in fact, because his first season at the club was superb. It was that season that left people with the hope that he would turn out to be a bargain. At the time, Christopher Verity wrote for Bleacher Report:

"Anderson's first season has got United fans dreaming about his future prospects. On his day he has the energy and power of Roy Keane with an eye for a pass that only Paul Scholes can match.

"If he improves his consistency and acquires some shooting boots then he can be United's midfield lynchpin for the next 10 years."

Verity gave him an 8/10 for the campaign, a mark that seemed totally reasonable. Considering United won a League and Champions League double in '07/08, an 8/10 performer in that season has to sneak on to this list, even if he most certainly did not become United's midfield lynchpin for the next 10 years.

Honourable mention: Rafael and Fabio Da Silva, 2008

The once-inseparable twins may have ended up at different clubs, but it seems unnecessary to separate them here. Rafael had a longer United career—and in truth, a more productive one, especially given his excellent performances in 2012/13—but it was Fabio who got to start in a Champions League final.

As late as 2011, the Manchester Evening News suggested the twins were "potentially capable of filling the left and right back roles for the next 10 years." It is tempting to wonder what would have happened had Fabio's injury problems been less recurrent or if Sir Alex had stayed another season or two to allow Rafael to bed even further into the first team.

Rafael is now at Lyon, a very decent level. Fabio was relegated with Middlesbrough last season. United fans in general wish the twins well, and they definitely deserve a place among the honourable mentions here.

Honourable Mention: Phil Jones, 2011

It is odd to think that Phil Jones was still a teenager when he signed for United, as the then-19-year old had started playing top-flight football for Blackburn Rovers two seasons prior to his arrival at Old Trafford.

It was hard to imagine then that he would "only" be an honourable mention on a list like this six years later, such was the obvious level of his talent. In truth, when he has had extended periods playing for United, he has almost always been good.

But, of course, the time he has got on the pitch has been seriously hampered by injuries. If he goes through the same kind of thing in the upcoming season, it could well be his last. On the other hand, he is still only 25, and if he can somehow put his injury problems behind him, he could still become the kind of United great he once seemed destined to be.

No. 3: Anthony Martial, 2015

Anthony Martial may have had a slightly tricky season last time out, but this pre-season has shown just why he got United fans so excited after his arrival in the summer of 2015. His signing seemed very expensive for a teenager few fans knew too much about, but his debut against Liverpool made them sit up and take notice.

A brilliant dribble and a cool finish began writing his name in United folklore, and the 17 goals he scored in all competitions—including a dramatic late winner in the FA Cup semi-final—was a bright spot in an otherwise dull season.

Now, perhaps it will turn out to be foolish to award Martial such a lofty spot on this list. If Jose Mourinho continues his slightly odd treatment of the youngster, then it may end up that the Frenchman's future lies elsewhere. But United fans have already seen how talented he is. It would be a huge shame if that talent bloomed away from Old Trafford.

No. 2: Cristiano Ronaldo, 2003

Talking of blooming away from Old Trafford, it may be a little controversial to have Ronaldo at No. 2 rather than in the top spot, but though the club did earn a substantial fee from Real Madrid, they nonetheless only got three really good seasons out of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He took a little while to settle in and was for a while considered something of a luxury player—a show pony with all the tricks but little end product. In the end, of course, he became an end-product machine and, between 2006 and 2009, was clearly United's best player. Indeed, between 2007 and 2009, he was United's best player by a long, long way.

That was the end of the adventure, though. After Madrid spent £80m on his services—which seemed an extraordinary amount at the time but has proved one of football's biggest bargains—his time at United was over, and he became a Madridista through and through, in spite of repeated links with a move back to Manchester.

No. 1: Wayne Rooney, 2004

Wayne Rooney takes the top spot here because playing at the club long enough to become captain and all-time top scorer outweighs a few amazing seasons and a huge transfer fee.

Even though his demise had become painfully obvious during his last three or four seasons at United, his 2004-2012 contributions make him the best teenage signing of the decade. He was brilliant right from the off, unlike Ronaldo, and though his team-mate outshone him during that '07-09 period, Rooney was still superb then, the perfect foil for the Portuguese's outlandish brilliance.

As a teenager, Rooney was electric. As he matured, he became a terrifying goalscorer. His decline was precipitous, and Louis van Gaal's decision to play him in every game was a serious mistake, but he was so good, for so long, that he richly deserves his place atop this list.