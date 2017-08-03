Alabama, Ohio State Top 2017 College Football Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The first USA Today Amway Coaches Poll ahead of the 2017 college football season was released Thursday, and a familiar program resides at the top in the form of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On the heels of a season that saw it reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game before falling to Clemson, Bama is once again considered the top team college football has to offer.

Here is a full rundown of the Top 25, courtesy of USA Today:

1. Alabama (49)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Florida State (4)

4. USC

5. Clemson (7)

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oklahoma

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Florida

17. Louisville

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. Kansas State

20. West Virginia

21. South Florida

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Utah

The Crimson Tide lost several high-impact defensive players to the NFL, including defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, linebacker Reuben Foster and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Alabama's offense remains largely intact, however, with the exception of tight end O.J. Howard. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is back after being named 2016 SEC Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year, along with a stable of productive running backs.

The defending champion Clemson Tigers check in at No. 5 after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson and several other key players to the NFL draft.

Their chances of returning to title contention will hinge significantly on the quarterback competition between Kelly Bryant and Hunter Johnson, and whether the winner of it can replace much of what Watson brought to the table.

One team without any questions at quarterback is the USC Trojans, who rank No. 4 under the leadership of signal-caller Sam Darnold.

Darnold is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and he carries a great deal of momentum into the 2017 campaign after helping USC score a memorable 52-49 win over Penn State in last season's Rose Bowl.

Quarterback stability also helped another CFP team from last season land a premium spot in the poll, as Ohio State is ranked No. 2

J.T. Barrett is back at the controls for Urban Meyer's Buckeyes, and although the secondary lost a great deal of talent, OSU's strong defense brings back some important contributors in the front seven.

Last season's fourth CFP team was the Washington Huskies, who will start 2017 at No. 7. Although quarterback Jake Browning is back in the fold, they will have to overcome some massive losses in the form of wide receiver John Ross, safety Budda Baker and others.

Other notable teams include the Florida State Seminoles at No. 3, who are looking to return to the College Football Playoff after two years out of the picture.

A pair of highly regarded Big Ten schools in Penn State and Michigan narrowly missed out on the CFP last season, but with rankings of sixth and ninth, respectively, they are both expected to be in the mix.

The Louisville Cardinals faded down the stretch last season despite superhuman efforts from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, however Jackson's return has them at No. 17 to open 2017.

The 2017 college football FBS regular-season schedule will open on Aug. 26 with five games ahead of a full slate the following week.