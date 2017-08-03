Luis Suarez Says Farewell to 'Little Bro' Neymar Before Likely PSG Transfer

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has issued a heartfelt farewell to "little bro" Neymar ahead of the Brazilian's expected world-record move from the Camp Nou to Paris Saint-Germain.

Along with Lionel Messi, 30-year-old Suarez and Neymar, 25, have been part of arguably the best attacking trio of all time at Barca, and the Uruguayan thanked his young attacking partner on Instagram ahead of his departure:

Per BBC Sport, Neymar is on the verge of moving to the Parc des Princes for a staggering €222 million (£198 million), and he will reportedly earn €45 million (£40.3 million) a year.

He will be a big loss for Barcelona. Per Spanish football writer Andy West, Neymar has developed into one of the world's best players since moving to the Catalan giants from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 amid much fanfare:

After a solid but unspectacular debut season with the Blaugrana, the arrival of Suarez from Liverpool in 2014 coincided with Neymar kicking on to become one of the club's most important players.

The combined contribution of Neymar, Suarez and Messi in the past three seasons has been remarkable, per Squawka:

Barca will look to reinvest the money earned from Neymar's sale to ensure their attack remains as potent.

But there are few, if any, players in the world capable of adequately replacing the Brazilian star, and Suarez and Messi are likely going to have to take up some of the slack in new manager Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge.