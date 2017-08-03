Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp in 'Regular' Contact over Kylian Mbappe

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in touch with representatives for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe amid talk of a summer transfer.

As noted by Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo, a clutch of clubs are noted as potential suitors for the striker in a story from French publication L'Equipe, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. The Reds are also mentioned.

"L'Equipe report Klopp has remained in regular contact with Mbappe's camp for some weeks with Liverpool not ruled out entirely of the transfer," Rimmer continued.

