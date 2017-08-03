    Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp in 'Regular' Contact over Kylian Mbappe

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the French Trophy of Champions (Trophee des Champions) football match between Monaco (ASM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on July 29, 2017, at the Grand Stade in Tangiers. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in touch with representatives for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe amid talk of a summer transfer.

    As noted by Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo, a clutch of clubs are noted as potential suitors for the striker in a story from French publication L'Equipe, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. The Reds are also mentioned.

    "L'Equipe report Klopp has remained in regular contact with Mbappe's camp for some weeks with Liverpool not ruled out entirely of the transfer," Rimmer continued.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 
     
    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

    Related

      Liverpool logo
      Liverpool

      Torres Delighted Liverpool Back in Champions League

      Henry Jackson
      via This Is Anfield
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kompany Fires Shot at Adidas

      SoccerBible
      via SoccerBible
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Just How Good Are Adidas' Nemeziz?

      SoccerBible
      via SoccerBible
      World Football logo
      World Football

      How Are Ronaldo and Messi Staying Out of Jail?

      Tim Wigmore
      via Bleacher Report