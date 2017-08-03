Wladimir Klitschko Retires from Boxing Amid Anthony Joshua Rematch Talks

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has retired from boxing on the back of his heroic defeat to Anthony Joshua in April after over two decades as a professional.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed on Thursday he heard the news from Klitschko's manager, Bernd Boente, amid talk over a potential rematch between the pair:

Per Sky Sports' Richard Damerell, Hearn said on Wednesday he expected a "final decision" to be made over the mooted Nov. 11 rematch by the end of the next week.

But now Klitschko, 41, has opted to hang up his gloves after a glittering career, with his professional record at 64 wins and five defeats.

Per BBC Sport, Klitschko explained his decision for calling it a day: "I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports. I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career."

Given that talks were advanced for Klitschko to fight Joshua, 27, again the announcement comes as something of a surprise.

Joshua's 11th-round stoppage of the Ukrainian at Wembley Stadium capped one of the most dramatic and enthralling heavyweight fights in recent memory, and Klitschko emerged from the clash with his reputation arguably enhanced having rocked his opponent throughout, per Sky Sports News:

He bows out of the sport having won more than most, including an Olympic gold medal at Atlanta 1996.

Klitschko was a two-time heavyweight champion, most recently holding the unified title from April 2006 to Nov. 2015, when he lost to Britain's Tyson Fury on points in Dusseldorf, Germany.