Sergio Aguero Becomes Manchester City's All-Time Top Scorer with Goal vs. Napoli

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer on Wednesday as he netted his 178th goal for the club against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.



The record-breaking strike came in the 69th minute, Aguero racing through on goal before firing past Pepe Reina to make it 3-2 to City.

Manchester City's official Twitter account celebrated Aguero's achievement:

The goal sees Aguero pass club legend Eric Brook. The latter spent 11 years with City between 1928 and 1939, whereas the former is only into his sixth season at the club.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the 29-year-old has won the Premier League twice, as well as the League Cup on two occasions.

His most memorable moment in a City shirt came in pursuit of one of those Premier League titles. Aguero's 94th-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers won the championship for the team in the final moments of the 2011-12 season, snatching the crown from rivals Manchester United.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Now, not only does Aguero have silverware and history in the bank from his spell at City, he's the most prolific player the club has ever had, too.

Under current manager Pep Guardiola, there have been some doubts as to whether Aguero had a future at the club. That's after the emergence of Gabriel Jesus, who forced the Argentina international to the bench at times late last season.

However, Aguero remains one of the most dangerous finishers in the Premier League and showed as much with a blistering start to the 2017-18 season. Even a broken rib suffered in a car crash in Amsterdam failed to keep him out for long.

The highlight of his campaign so far was the hat-trick against Watford in a 6-0 win; per Squawka Football, his record of trebles is extraordinary:

His technical ability, burst of speed and composure in the penalty area is unmatched in the top flight and has been for a long time.

Aguero will be forever revered by City fans after all he's done to help the football club. This latest landmark will only further cement his status as one of the greatest players to don the sky blue jersey.