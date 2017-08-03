Jose Mourinho Says Neymar to PSG Isn't Expensive, 'Consequences' Are Problematic

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that Neymar’s proposed €222 million (£199 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain will represent value for money but admitted he is worried about the precedent it may set.

The deal for Neymar will eclipse the £89 million paid by United to secure Paul Pogba last summer in a world-record deal. Mourinho was adamant both are worth that type of investment, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC.

"When we paid that amount for Paul I [said] that he was not expensive," said the Portuguese. "Expensive are the ones that get into a certain level with a certain quality, I think Neymar is going to happen the same, I don't think he's expensive."

Mourinho added that this transfer may mean "you are going to have more players of £100 million and £80 million and £60 million" and noted, "I don't think the problem is Neymar, it's the consequences."

MOVENOTICIAS/Getty Images

As noted by Dawson, Neymar is edging closer to completing his move to PSG after Barcelona gave him permission to miss training and then confirmed he wanted to leave the club on Wednesday.

As we can see below, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has already said farewell to his soon to be former team-mate:

For PSG, it’s a remarkable amount of money to part with and, as aforementioned, nearly double the current world transfer record. But if any player in world football is worth that type of outlay, it’s arguably Neymar.

At 25, with his talent, big-game pedigree and penchant for entertainment, there are few risks in this deal for the Parisians. Neymar is a player who should fire them to the Ligue 1 title next season, will make them serious contenders in the UEFA Champions League and will certainly make the club a heap of money commercially.

There will undoubtedly be a knock-on effect of this deal. Not just in terms of Barcelona trying to recoup a replacement with the fee received, but across football.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Indeed, as noted by John Brewin of ESPN, already in this transfer window there have been some massive deals done:

This transfer may be the benchmark when elite players move on in the future. Granted there aren’t many footballers in the world as talented as Neymar, but there are players at top clubs who are as important as he was to Barcelona.

Mourinho knows that all too well, having spent big money to land Pogba a year ago and then this summer, agreeing a deal worth a potential £90 million with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku. In the current climate, the Red Devils boss will feel content with both acquisitions.