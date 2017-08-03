Pro Football Hall of Fame Game 2017: Cardinals vs. Cowboys TV Info, Storylines

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

It's here. Football finally arrives—fittingly with America's Team. The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will play in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday.

As usual, the real football stars won't suit up to play in this contest. They're receiving the ultimate honor for their contributions to the game, culminating in wearing the gold jacket on Saturday.

Among the 2017 inductees, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner represent the respective teams in the first exhibition game.

As for the action on the field, you're going to see a lot of Blaine Gabbert, rookies acclimating themselves to the professional pace and recent acquisitions auditioning for a spot on the 53-man roster.

What are the top storylines going into the Hall of Fame Game? The information below provides viewing details:

Date: Thursday, August 3

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jerry Jones Honored, Team Faces Fines

Jones deserves the Hall of Fame honor as a contributor and promotional guru not only for the Cowboys but the NFL as well. Yahoo Sports writer Charles Robinson put the billionaire's influence in perspective:

"Since 1989, he has been the centerpiece of the league's promotional revolution. A commissioner behind the commissioner. His role in the league's television, marketing and sponsorship growth over the last two decades is the stuff of thesis papers and business courses."

Like most industry icons, Jones faces tough criticism even during his time of glory. Yet again, Dallas will face fines due to the league's remittance policy, which penalizes clubs for excessive player suspensions, per ESPN.com reporter Todd Archer.

Defensive end Damontre Moore became the third Cowboy after linebacker David Irving and wide receiver Shaquelle Evans, who's no longer with the team, to receive a league suspension this year.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, there's still a pending investigation focused on running back Ezekiel Elliott. Cornerback Nolan Carroll will also likely face a penalty for a DWI arrest in May, and Frisco police confirmed linebacker Damien Wilson's two-count charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Drew Davison:

The additional suspensions would bring club fines to the maximum at $500,000. You can look at this one of two ways. Jones provides second chances to players with character issues, which seems charitable in a league that may punish heavily, or he's welcoming a troubled culture in Dallas.

Haason Reddick Will See a Few Snaps

After practice on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians didn't hide his game-day intentions and told local reporters he doesn't plan to use his starters in Thursday's game. However, rookie first-rounder Haason Reddick will see some snaps, per ESPN.com reporter Josh Weinfuss.

"He's not going to play a ton," Arians said. "He's going to play, though. Injuries at some positions could cause guys to play more than I want them to play."

Moneybacker Deone Bucannon underwent ankle surgery during the offseason, which opened a camp opportunity for Reddick to dive into the league head first while transitioning positions.

The Temple product played defensive end at the collegiate level and flashed as a linebacker during the Senior Bowl. Now, he may fill Bucannon's spot in Week 1 if necessary.

Arians needs to give his rookie as much preseason action as possible without overwhelming him. Though, it's important to make sure he's ready for action when the regular season kicks off.

Jaylon Smith Not Expected to Play

The Cowboys' 2016 second-round pick wants to play, and he's participated in multiple padded practices to test his surgically-repaired knee. He's not hesitant to go full speed nor does he shy away from contact, which is a good sign:

We'll likely see Smith at some point during the preseason, but not in Thursday's game, per Jones via Dallas Morning News reporter Brandon George:

The Notre Dame product could develop into a special player at a needy position within the Cowboys defense, but it's best to take it slow after a long recovery from ACL and LCL tears with nerve damage.

Head coach Jason Garrett didn't take a direct approach in sharing his Hall of Fame Game plans with the media. Nonetheless, during Wednesday's press conference, he confirmed wide receiver Ryan Switzer, linebacker Justin Durant, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Irving as guys who won't travel with the team.