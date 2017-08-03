Former Baylor Basketball Coach Dave Bliss Hired by High School in Las Vegas

TONY GUTIERREZ/Associated Press

The Calvary Chapel Christian School in Las Vegas confirmed Wednesday it has hired former Baylor Bears head coach Dave Bliss as its new boys basketball coach and athletic director, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Jonathan Saxon and Damon Seiters.

Bliss, 73, spent nearly three decades as a Division I coach, but he left the college ranks in 2003 following an NCAA investigation into the murder of Baylor player Patrick Dennehy by teammate Carlton Dotson.

According to the Waco Tribune, the NCAA's investigation showed "Bliss had paid the tuition for Dennehy and another player, and recordings made by then-BU assistant coach Abar Rouse revealed that Bliss attempted to frame Dennehy as a drug dealer following the player’s death."

He was ultimately punished with a 10-year show-cause notice for committing a major rules violation.

Bliss, who also spent time at Oklahoma, SMU and New Mexico, most recently served as the head coach at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Oklahoma.

However, Bliss resigned from that post in April three days after a documentary aired on Showtime that detailed his actions during the scandal at Baylor.