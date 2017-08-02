Richard Sherman Discusses Colin Kaepernick's Not Being Signed by NFL Team

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent as teams begin their training camps, a situation that Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman finds troubling.

Sherman noted Kaepernick has been more productive than plenty of players currently on a roster, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today:

"For you to say you have to check with sponsors and fans because this guy took a knee and made a statement? Now if you told me this guy threw eight pick-sixes last year and played like a bum, had no talent, that’s one thing. But Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett or whoever is playing for the Jets right now – whoever is starting for the Jets is terrible – have jobs. You’re telling me fans would rather you lose and put a worse player out there because a guy took a stand? That’s where it’s so troublesome to me."

The Baltimore Ravens recently considered adding Kaepernick but have spent the past week contemplating the situation while listening to advice from fans and even former player Ray Lewis.

The 29-year-old quarterback had a solid individual season last year but caused controversy when he decided to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and social injustice. Sherman believes this is the only reason he is currently a free agent.

"What is it about?" Sherman said. "It's not about football or color. It's about, 'Boy, stay in your place.' He played in Chip (Kelly)'s system last year and went 16-4 (TD-to-INT ratio) on a bad team. He played well because he's a good football player. He may not be the best, but he's better than a lot of these dudes starting."

While the All-Pro cornerback can be angry at the Ravens if they don't sign Kaepernick—especially after specifically calling out Mallett—he can also reflect on his own team not taking advantage of the opportunity.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Kaepernick is "a starter in this league," per Andre Vergara of Fox Sports, as explanation for not adding the veteran. This move reportedly "baffled" Sherman, according to Bell.

Considering Kaepernick has played eight games against Seattle, Sherman has gotten a good look at the quarterback throughout his career. Based on what he has seen, it's clear performance has nothing to do with the man in question remaining out of a job with the season around the corner.