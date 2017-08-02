UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Pettis vs. Moreno Odds, Trends, Card Analysis

Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Tijuana native Brandon Moreno (14-3) will have plenty of support from the fans at UFC Fight Night 114 this Saturday in Mexico City as he battles surging flyweight prospect Sergio Pettis (15-2) as a solid favorite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The two 125-pounders will be featured in the five-round main event televised live on Fox Sports 1, with Moreno listed as consensus -170 chalk (bet $170 to win $100).

Pettis is a +140 underdog (bet $100 to win $140) despite riding a three-bout winning streak. The younger 23-year-old brother of former lightweight champion Anthony, he has earned all of six of his victories inside the Octagon by unanimous decision. His two losses have both come by finish too, with Alex Caceres submitting him via rear-naked choke at UFC on Fox 10 and Ryan Benoit scoring a second-round TKO at UFC 185.

However, Moreno has won 11 in a row, with the last three coming in the UFC. He is the former World Fighting Federation flyweight champ and has earned post-fight Performance of the Night bonuses in two of his last three bouts since joining the organization. The last came after a second-round submission of Dustin Ortiz at UFC Fight Night 108 on April 22. Moreno’s previous win was a split decision over Benoit.

The co-main event will also have some local flavor as women’s strawweight contender Alexa Grasso (9-1) takes on veteran Randa Markos (7-4). The 23-year-old Grasso is from Guadalajara and earned her first UFC victory against Heather Jo Clark in Mexico City last November. She followed that up by suffering her first career loss to Felice Herrig by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 104 on February 4.

Grasso is a small -150 favorite at online gambling sites over Markos (+130), who is coming off the biggest win of her career against former strawweight champ Carla Esparza at UFC Fight Night 105 on February 19. Markos won by split decision and has alternated wins and losses in her past nine bouts, last winning back-to-back fights when she started 3-0 back in 2013.

In her previous bout, she was submitted by Cortney Casey in the first round at UFC 202.