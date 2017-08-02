Bruce Smith Praises Myles Garrett's Maturity During Browns Training Camp

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

When the NFL's all-time sack leader speaks, it's worth listening.

That was the case Wednesday when Bruce Smith—who's been serving as a guest coach at Cleveland Browns training camp—heaped praise on No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett.

"I don't believe that I was as receptive as a rookie as he is," Smith said, according to ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. "This young man is mature beyond his years. That's a tribute to his humbleness and his upbringing by his parents."

Garrett and Smith have a friendship that dates back to April's draft, when the Hall of Famer gave the former Texas A&M pass-rusher some tips with regard to his burst off the edge.

"He said I was slow off the ball, but that is coming from the very best," Garrett said in May, per CBS Sports' Will Brinson. "He is just trying to teach me the tricks that I can get off the ball faster and do it even better. If I learn that and keep on practicing that, then I will perform at a high level."

Smith reportedly clarified those comments Wednesday when he told reporters he meant Garrett was slow "occasionally" and not on every snap, according to McManamon.

"But nobody, I mean nobody, comes into the league being a polished pro," Smith said of Garrett in May, per SB Nation's Thomas George. "It takes a year or two and sometimes longer. But the ones that develop faster make a quicker impact and more meaningful contribution to the team and its success."

Smith should know, considering he started his illustrious career with a modest 6.5 sacks and 48 tackles during his rookie campaign with the Buffalo Bills in 1985.

Now just over a month away from the start of the 2017 season, Garrett will attempt to follow in Smith's footsteps as he aims to elevate a defensive front in Cleveland that tied for 30th in the NFL last season with 26.0 total sacks.