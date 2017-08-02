Yu Darvish Says He Doesn't Want to Make a Bad Impression After Joining Dodgers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

You never get a second chance to make a first impression, and Yu Darvish is taking that cliche to heart following his trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Through his interpreter, the right-hander said Wednesday that he "[doesn't] want to be that guy" who alienates his teammates by isolating himself, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Darvish threw a bullpen session Wednesday prior to Los Angeles' matchup with the Atlanta Braves. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett showed him throwing in the outfield:

The Dodgers made one of the biggest splashes at the non-waiver trade deadline, adding Darvish to a starting rotation that already included Kenta Maeda, Alex Wood, Rich Hill and arguably MLB's best starting pitcher, Clayton Kershaw.

Darvish also praised Kershaw and the organization, per the AP: "Of course I'm looking forward to being on the same team and I would like to learn all I can from [Kershaw]. It's an honor to be here playing for a great team which is having such a good season."

Through 22 starts, Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA and a 3.99 FIP, per Baseball-Reference.com.

While spending extravagantly in pursuit of a World Series, the Dodgers have yet to advance past the National League Championship Series in any of their past four playoff trips. Acquiring Darvish illustrated that the franchise will do whatever it can to improve on that record.

Dodgers fans won't have to wait much longer to see Darvish take the mound for his new team. He's scheduled to start Friday's game against the New York Mets.