Markus Wheaton's Injury Diagnosed as Broken Finger After Leaving Bears Practice

Uncredited/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton suffered a broken finger during Sunday's practice.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times noted Bears head coach John Fox deemed the setback a broken finger on Wheaton's left hand.

The Bears signed Wheaton to a two-year, $11 million deal with $6 million guaranteed in March, but the start of his first offseason in the Windy City was interrupted in July when he had to undergo an appendectomy.

The procedure kept Wheaton out of training camp for two weeks, which wasn't exactly ideal considering he was still getting acclimated to Chicago's system and vying for No. 3 duties behind Cameron Meredith and Kevin White.

Wheaton is coming off a 2016 season which saw him manage four catches for 51 yards and a score in three games as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He posted 749 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in 2015.

Should he hit the shelf for an extended stretch again, the door will be cracked open for Kendall Wright to emerge as a more consistent option in the Bears' passing game.