NFL Hall of Fame Game Betting Preview: Dallas Cowboys Small Odds Favorites

Last year the Dallas Cowboys went 1-3 in the preseason with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott showing glimpses of what he would do for the team during the regular season.

This year, do not expect Prescott to take a snap as the preseason officially kicks off, with Dallas listed as a one-point favorite against the Arizona Cardinals at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark for Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton.

Nobody could have predicted the Cowboys would end up an NFC-best 13-3, with Prescott taking home Rookie of the Year honors ahead of teammate Ezekiel Elliott. The Cardinals have already declared that none of their starters will play in the Hall of Fame Game, and their counterparts are expected to follow suit based on Dallas head coach Jason Garrett’s past history when dealing with the first game of the preseason.

Instead, bettors should handicap the depth of each team to help determine which of them appears most likely to win this exhibition. For the Cowboys, at +1200 on the Super Bowl 52 odds entering the preseason, they have quality running backs behind Elliott in Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Ronnie Hillman, who was recently signed as a free agent.

Arizona also has one of the best backs in the league in David Johnson, although the team will be looking hard at other reserves with him resting. Chris Johnson is back with Cardinals, and he could get some playing time.

Blaine Gabbert will get the start at quarterback for the Cardinals. Gabbert is expected to play the entire first half, with undrafted free agent Trevor Knight taking over in the second. Gabbert has a lot of experience as a starter and could be a better option than anyone Dallas will be playing under center, including Kellen Moore and Luke McCown.

The over/under total on the Hall of Fame Game is 35 points, and a low-scoring affair is expected. There have not been more than 30 points scored in each of the previous two matchups, with the Minnesota Vikings defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 14-3 in 2015.

In fact, only one of the previous five Hall of Fame Game matchups has seen more than 30 points totaled between the teams. That came in 2013 when the Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-20 to improve to 2-3 in the game.