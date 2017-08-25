Yoenis Cespedes Placed on 10-Day DL Due to Hamstring Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes continues to have hamstring problems this season, exiting Friday's game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the first inning.

Per the New York Daily News, the Mets officially announced Cespedes suffered a strained right hamstring.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson later announced Cespedes will require a stint on the 10-day disabled list, via Matt Ehalt of The Record:

Cespedes was removed after running to third base on a single by Domonic Smith in the top of the first.

Cespedes has battled injuries this season. A hamstring injury forced him to miss all of May and the start of June, and he gave fans another scare in June when he developed a sore heel. That issue didn't force him to miss any game time, though.

In just 80 games entering Friday, Cespedes has remained a dangerous hitter. He has 17 home runs, 42 RBI and a .292/.350/.540 slash line.

The Mets have been ravaged by injuries in 2017. Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, Zack Wheeler and David Wright are all currently on the disabled list.

With the Mets out of the playoff race at 55-71 and the issues Cespedes has had with his hamstrings this season, the team can take things easy with his recovery to avoid creating any long-term problems that affect him in 2018 and beyond.