Max Scherzer Placed on 10-Day DL with Neck Injury

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was scratched from Friday's start against the San Diego Padres because of a neck injury, according to MASN's Mark Zuckerman.

Later in the evening, MASN's Dan Kolko reported Scherzer was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to August 15 with left neck inflammation.

Scherzer last landed on the injury report Aug. 1 when he was pulled from his start against the Miami Marlins with spasms on the other side of his neck.

However, that proved to be more of a scare than anything else, and he returned to the mound Aug. 7.



When healthy, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner has been dialed in.

To date, he's gone 12-5 with a 2.25 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and NL-leading marks of 12.3 strikeouts and 5.4 hits allowed per nine innings.

There may not be another pitcher in baseball—much less in the Nationals' rotation—who can produce those numbers, so Washington will need to hold out hope the latest ailment proves minor again and doesn't prevent Scherzer from missing multiple starts.