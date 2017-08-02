Chad Johnson's Daughter, Cha'iel, Wins Gold Medal in 800m at Jr. Olympics

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson isn't the only accomplished athlete in his family. According to TMZ Sports, his daughter, Cha'iel, won her third consecutive gold medal in the 800 meters at the AAU Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships on Wednesday.

She finished with a time of 2:13.72, beating the second-place finisher by nearly two seconds.

"It's a blessing to see her excel at such a young age because I sucked at 12," Johnson told TMZ.

She won the 400 meters in 2015 and the 800 meters in 2016.

According to Cory Mull of Milesplit.com, Johnson "was just 0.43 seconds away from a setting a new AAU national record in the race."

"In my mind I was going for the record," she told Mull. "I had to fight hard, finish hard and get out."

"I have a lot of heart," she added. "I do my races with my heart. I just know I can win it and stuff like that. I do it for my parents, my coaches, my sisters and my brothers and my whole team."