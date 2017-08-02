Von Miller Says 30 Sacks in a Season Is 'Doable,' Outlines How to Get There

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

No player has ever finished with more than 22.5 sacks in a season, but Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller foresees a future in which somebody smashes that record.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday after practice in Englewood, Colorado, Miller called collecting 30 sacks in one year "doable," per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. The five-time Pro Bowler also explained how someone could achieve the impressive number:

"You've got to come out, you've got to get 10 in that first month. You've got to get 10 in that first month, which is doable. You get two-and-a-half, two-and-a-half the next game and two-and-a-half the next game after that. Then you might miss one game, and then you get two-and-a-half, then you've got 10 in five games right there. Then if you go three, two, three, it's definitely doable."

Achieving a 30-sack season sounds like an attainable feat with the way Miller laid it out, but maintaining the consistency necessary to average nearly two sacks a game wouldn't be easy.

For one, a player will need to be healthy enough to miss a game or two at the most. As the season goes on, he'd then have to deal with the general fatigue that is natural in a 16-game campaign, as well as the fact opposing teams would focus on him more and more as he sacked the quarterback at a record pace.

When he broke the single-season mark in 2001, Michael Strahan had 14 sacks through eight games, putting him in a position to far surpass Mark Gastineau's previous record of 22. Instead, Strahan only had 8.5 sacks in his final eight games to edge Gastineau by a half-sack.

Few know better than Miller what it takes to get into the pocket and sack the quarterback. His 73.5 sacks are the second-most in the NFL among active players since he entered the league in 2011, per Pro Football Reference.

Still, Miller may be overly optimistic in his belief a player could reach 30 sacks.