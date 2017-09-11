Jason Witten Passes Tim Brown for 6th-Most Receptions in NFL History

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jason Witten added another achievement to his Hall of Fame-worthy career, surpassing Tim Brown on the all-time reception list after catching his 1,095th pass Sunday against the New York Giants.

That moved Witten to No. 6 on the all-time list, via Jon Machota of the Dallas News.

The tight end finished Sunday's game with seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, bringing him to 1,096 career catches. He also became the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards in the process, passing Michael Irvin.

Witten's Hall of Fame resume keeps growing stronger. He's just one of two tight ends to record 1,000 receptions and 10,000 receiving yards in his career, joining Tony Gonzalez, and he hasn't missed a game since his rookie season in 2003.

"I don't think there is any doubt in my mind that he's a Hall of Fame tight end," Cowboys' coach Jason Garrett said in August, per the Associated Press (h/t Bristol Herald Courier). "And he's one of the best tight ends to ever play this game, and certainly the best of his generation in my view and such a complete player."

"I'm definitely in the room with a Hall of Famer," Witten's teammate, Geoff Swaim, added in August. "I don't know of many people that would argue that. It's pretty easy that he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. That's not really a question."

Up next in the record books for Witten is Cris Carter with 1,101 receptions and Marvin Harrison at 1,102. Barring injury, Witten will catch both, though Larry Fitzgerald is next on the list and will surely add to his own total.

Still, by the end of the season, Witten should be sitting at fourth on the all-time list. He may never catch Gonzalez (1,325) and certainly won't reach Jerry Rice atop the list (1,549), but Witten's career numbers are nonetheless impressive and indicative of his long and consistent career.