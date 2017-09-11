    Jason Witten Passes Tim Brown for 6th-Most Receptions in NFL History

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Jason Witten added another achievement to his Hall of Fame-worthy career, surpassing Tim Brown on the all-time reception list after catching his 1,095th pass Sunday against the New York Giants.

    That moved Witten to No. 6 on the all-time list, via Jon Machota of the Dallas News.

    The tight end finished Sunday's game with seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, bringing him to 1,096 career catches. He also became the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards in the process, passing Michael Irvin.

    Witten's Hall of Fame resume keeps growing stronger. He's just one of two tight ends to record 1,000 receptions and 10,000 receiving yards in his career, joining Tony Gonzalez, and he hasn't missed a game since his rookie season in 2003.

    "I don't think there is any doubt in my mind that he's a Hall of Fame tight end," Cowboys' coach Jason Garrett said in August, per the Associated Press (h/t Bristol Herald Courier). "And he's one of the best tight ends to ever play this game, and certainly the best of his generation in my view and such a complete player."

    "I'm definitely in the room with a Hall of Famer," Witten's teammate, Geoff Swaim, added in August. "I don't know of many people that would argue that. It's pretty easy that he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. That's not really a question."

    Up next in the record books for Witten is Cris Carter with 1,101 receptions and Marvin Harrison at 1,102. Barring injury, Witten will catch both, though Larry Fitzgerald is next on the list and will surely add to his own total.

    Still, by the end of the season, Witten should be sitting at fourth on the all-time list. He may never catch Gonzalez (1,325) and certainly won't reach Jerry Rice atop the list (1,549), but Witten's career numbers are nonetheless impressive and indicative of his long and consistent career.

    Related

      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Dak Is the Engine That Makes the Cowboys Special

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Elliott Felt 'Relief' After TRO Decision

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys' Defense Makes the Difference in Win

      Todd Archer
      via ESPN.com
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Zeke Gives the Cowboys Needed Jolt

      Bill Pennington
      via Nytimes