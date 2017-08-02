LSU Tigers Suspend Starting OG Maea Teuhema Indefinitely

Mike Groll/Associated Press

LSU announced Wednesday that it would be indefinitely suspending starting offensive guard Maea Teuhema, per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports.

Head coach Ed Orgeron noted Monday that the player's status was uncertain due to "academic stuff," according to Ross Dellenger of the Advocate.

The junior has been a starter along the offensive line for each of his first two years with the Tigers.

Teuhema was a freshman All-American in 2015, his first year with the program, and continued to play a big role in 2016 while helping LSU rank third in the country with 6.1 rushing yards per carry. The team also ranked second in this category in 2015, per Sports Reference.

While running back Leonard Fournette is gone, Derrius Guice was expected to come in behind this offensive line and put up similar numbers in 2017.

Unfortunately, the latest news could drastically affect the offense if one of the top players remains out into the season.

Lloyd Cushenberry and Donavaughn Campbell are expected to compete for playing time at right guard with Teuhema unavailable.