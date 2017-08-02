Justin Verlander Reportedly Placed on Revocable Waivers Amid Trade Rumors

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

With the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline in the rearview mirror, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander was placed on revocable waivers Wednesday and could be a trade candidate before the Aug. 31 deadline.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported the Tigers placed Verlander on revocable waivers.

Crasnick also notes this doesn't guarantee any deal will happen by the end of the month because Verlander has full no-trade rights as a 10-year MLB veteran with at least five years on the same team.

However, as Crasnick pointed out, the Tigers will be able to engage every team in MLB in trade discussions if Verlander makes it through waivers.

The Tigers also have the option to pull Verlander off waivers if a team puts in a claim on him, though general manager Al Avila may be inclined to see what the market has to offer.

Verlander's name was bantered about leading up to the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported the Chicago Cubs were discussing the former American League Cy Young winner before the deadline.

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reported on July 20 the Houston Astros had "minimal" talks regarding a Verlander trade.

In addition to Verlander's no-trade rights, his contract is also an impediment. He's owed $28 million in each of the next two seasons with a vesting option for $22 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

The 34-year-old Verlander has struggled in 22 starts this season with a 4.29 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 126 strikeouts over 130 innings.