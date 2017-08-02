    Jon Gruden Says He Doesn't See Himself Coaching Again 'Anytime Soon'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and now ESPN Monday Night Football Analyst Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Former NFL head coach and ESPN broadcaster Jon Gruden reiterated on Wednesday that he doesn't intend to plan on coaching, despite saying last week he prepares as though he might coach again.

    "I don't foresee myself coaching anytime soon," Gruden told Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. "But I do like getting as close to the fire as possible."

    "All I really have going is football," he continued. "I don't know what I would do without it. I'm happy with what I'm doing. I study as if I am a coach. I still make my own breakdowns. I still come up with my own playbook—I just don't have anybody to give it to."

    On Friday, Gruden seemed to indicate a return to coaching might be in his near future.

    "I've met with several people—I won't deny that," he told Scott Reynolds of the Pewter Report. "People—just about every year I talk about coming back to coach. I'm not in here every day at 4:30 or 4:00 in the morning watching pinball. You know? I'm preparing myself to come back. I am. Every day. I'm preparing to come back."

    "It helps me in my broadcasting and I think if you lose that edge...you can't come back unless you are totally wired with college football, personnel, schemes, the CBA, how people are practicing, trends, you know," he added. "You've got to stay on top of this stuff."

    Gruden, 53, spent 11 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Oakland Raiders (1998 to 2001) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002 to 2008). He won a Super Bowl title in the 2002 season with the Buccaneers.  

    He was 95-81 overall in his career.

    Gruden has worked the Monday Night Football football broadcast for ESPN since 2009, however, and is reportedly compensated handsomely to do so. Writer Jim Miller tweeted in 2015 that Gruden makes approximately $6.5 million per year at ESPN.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Deny Report They Are 'Resisting' Kap

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Initial Fantasy Football Big Board

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest Camp Updates: Colts Insist Luck Will Be Ready

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sterling Shepard (Leg) Carted Off Field

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report