2 Ole Miss Football Players Suspended Following Shoplifting Arrest

Mississippi linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes and cornerback Ken Webster have been suspended for the Rebels' season opener against South Alabama on Sept. 2 after being arrested on charges of shoplifting.

Per Hugh Kellenberger of the Clarion-Ledger, Mississippi interim head football coach Matt Luke announced the suspensions for Bing-Dukes and Webster.

Per Antonio Morales of the Clarion-Ledger, Bing-Dukes and Webster were arrested Tuesday evening and charged with shoplifting by the Oxford Police Department.

At the time of the arrest, according to Morales' report, Luke said through a university spokesman they were still "gathering facts on the matter" before making a decision on punishment for Bing-Dukes and Webster.

Bing-Dukes will be a junior for the Rebels in 2017. He transferred to Mississippi prior to last season after playing at Iowa Western in junior college in 2015 and recorded 41 total tackles in 10 games.

Webster will also be a junior in 2017. He was a medical redshirt last season after injuring his knee in the season opener against Florida State. The 21-year-old appeared in every game for Ole Miss in 2014-15, including starting all 13 games in 2015.