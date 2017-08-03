New England Patriots: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training Camp

0 of 6

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have a clear goal of winning another Lombardi Trophy in 2017. While the Patriots—who have won two of the last three Super Bowls—do have a realistic chance of getting back to the big game, they still have a long journey ahead.

New England began the latest stage of that journey when they kicked off training camp.

Training camp is a critical part of the NFL season, even for an established team like the Patriots. Yes, this is a championship roster, but several new pieces have been added to it.

If the Patriots are going to come out of the gate strong, they're going to have to mesh all the pieces together over the next several weeks.

We're here to examine how the process is going for the Super Bowl champions. We'll dig into the latest storylines, rumors and buzz entering the second week of Patriots camp.