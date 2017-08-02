    Indians' Josh Tomlin to Miss 6 Weeks After Suffering Hamstring Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin is expected to miss about six weeks due to a left hamstring tendon strain, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

    Tomlin left Sunday's start early with the injury and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, although it now appears the issue will keep him off the field for an extended stretch.

    The 32-year-old struggled earlier in the season and has just a 5.38 ERA and 7-9 record in 20 starts. While he has kept his walks down, opposing batters were getting easy hits against the right-hander.

    However, he had performed well as of late, producing a 3-0 record and 2.59 ERA in his last four starts. He'd allowed zero hits through four innings before leaving Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

    While the injury comes at an inopportune time for him, Cleveland has plenty of depth in the rotation to overcome this loss. The squad had gone to a six-man rotation but will now to move on with a five-man rotation featuring Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar.

    As long as everyone else stays healthy, the Indians can continue to push for a division title whether Tomlin returns or not.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Andrew Miller (Knee) to 10-Day DL

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Indians logo
      Cleveland Indians

      Ideal Trade Mets/Tribe Should've Made at Deadline

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Indians logo
      Cleveland Indians

      Are Indians Suitor to Acquire Zach Britton in August?

      Brian Pedersen
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Indians logo
      Cleveland Indians

      Allen: 'I Wasn't Able to Hold It Down'

      cleveland.com
      via cleveland.com