Indians' Josh Tomlin to Miss 6 Weeks After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin is expected to miss about six weeks due to a left hamstring tendon strain, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Tomlin left Sunday's start early with the injury and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, although it now appears the issue will keep him off the field for an extended stretch.

The 32-year-old struggled earlier in the season and has just a 5.38 ERA and 7-9 record in 20 starts. While he has kept his walks down, opposing batters were getting easy hits against the right-hander.

However, he had performed well as of late, producing a 3-0 record and 2.59 ERA in his last four starts. He'd allowed zero hits through four innings before leaving Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

While the injury comes at an inopportune time for him, Cleveland has plenty of depth in the rotation to overcome this loss. The squad had gone to a six-man rotation but will now to move on with a five-man rotation featuring Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar.

As long as everyone else stays healthy, the Indians can continue to push for a division title whether Tomlin returns or not.