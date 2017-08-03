Pro Football Hall of Fame Game 2017: Cardinals vs. Cowboys Live Stream Schedule

Uncredited/Associated Press

Football is back.

It may be the preseason, but actual NFL players will take the field in actual pads as the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys face off in the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

This year, Cowboys owner, president and general manager, Jerry Jones, will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, so his team playing in the game is all the more meaningful.

On the other side of the field, former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner will receive a gold jacket as well.

This year's other inductees include Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Kenny Easley and Morten Andersen.

Below, you'll find all the information you need to watch the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday as well as a preview of the matchup between two of the NFC's top contenders.



2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Thursday, August 3

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com; NBC Sports app

This year's Hall of Fame Game is unique in that it's taking place Thursday night rather than Sunday of Hall of Fame weekend for the first time in NFL history. Training camps have only been open for 10 days.

What does that mean? Well, let's just say this: Don't expect to see great football.

Here's the thing. If you were hoping to see Dallas stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and Arizona starters Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald suit up, you'll still have to wait at least a week.

The first foray into the preseason is "about the young guys," according to Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, per the Associated Press (via Newsday).

Luckily, the Cowboys and the Cardinals will play five preseason games each this year, including the Hall of Fame Game, so you'll have more opportunities to see your favorite players from those teams take the field.

Also, the Cowboys and the Cardinals take on one another in the regular season this year, so this preview of a game, if you can call it that, will have a satisfying follow-up.

But with the presumed starters and veterans sitting this one out, who should fans of both teams keep an eye out for?

Cardinals fans should be excited to see 2017 first-round draft selection Haason Reddick in action as he's almost guaranteed to win a starting spot at linebacker for Arizona this year.

During the red-white practice, Reddick knocked off TJ Logan's helmet twice.

With Palmer's backup, Drew Stanton, not expected to play Thursday either, per CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, fans will get a chance to see Blaine Gabbert in action for the Cardinals.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Kellen Moore sat out all of the 2016 season, so fans will be interested to see him return to the field Thursday.

Following the Hall of Fame Game, the induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 5.