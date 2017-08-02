Reggie Wayne Says Peyton Manning the Politician Would Have to Work for His Vote

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Reggie Wayne knows Peyton Manning after spending 10 seasons with him on the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn't necessarily mean the former All-Pro wide receiver would blindly support the legendary quarterback in a potential political campaign.

In a discussion with TMZ Sports, Wayne said he would want to see what Manning's stances are on relevant issues before casting a vote:

There have been rumblings about a possible Manning move into the political spectrum, though he's consistently shot them down.

In March, Politico (via Michael Collins of the Indianapolis Star) reported U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander from Tennessee might retire rather than seek re-election in 2020 and that Manning could be a candidate to take Alexander's spot.

During an appearance at the Las Vegas Adobe Summit in March, Manning said he had "no interest" in a political career.

"I don't know where that came from. Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I'll be an astronaut,” Manning said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. "I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

Manning played 18 seasons in the NFL with the Colts and Denver Broncos. Wayne spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts from 2001 to 2014, with Manning as his teammate from 2001 to '11.