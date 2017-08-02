    Gerald Henderson Reportedly May Miss Season After Surgery on Hip Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    Philadelphia 76ers' Gerald Henderson in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Nets won 141-118. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    NBA free agent Gerald Henderson is set to have surgery on his hip that could cost him the entire 2017-18 season, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

    The 29-year-old spent the past season with the Philadelphia 76ers but was waived at the end of June.

    "Despite receiving genuine interest from several NBA teams, I have made the decision to continue to evaluate surgical options on my left hip," Henderson said in a statement from his agency, via Hoops Hype. "I have been playing through severe pain that has made it difficult to play to the best of my ability. Now the pain has started to impact my everyday life off the court."

    The shooting guard averaged 9.2 points in 72 games in 2016-17, starting 41 contests. However, the 76ers signed JJ Redick in the offseason to take over the starting 2-guard spot, leaving Henderson expendable.

    When healthy, he is a reliable player and solid defender, appearing in at least 70 games in each of the last four seasons. His best years came with Charlotte when he averaged 12.0 ppg over a span of six seasons.

    While the latest injury will likely hurt his chances to find a new landing spot, his past success could allow him to earn a new contract when he is back to 100 percent.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Porzingis Wants to Stay in NY His Whole Career

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Ref Danny Crawford Retires After 31 Seasons

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Dikembe: Embiid More Talented When He Entered League

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2K18 to Feature Lonzo's Interesting Jumper Form

      Rivea Ruff
      via Rivea Ruff