Gerald Henderson Reportedly May Miss Season After Surgery on Hip Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

NBA free agent Gerald Henderson is set to have surgery on his hip that could cost him the entire 2017-18 season, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The 29-year-old spent the past season with the Philadelphia 76ers but was waived at the end of June.

"Despite receiving genuine interest from several NBA teams, I have made the decision to continue to evaluate surgical options on my left hip," Henderson said in a statement from his agency, via Hoops Hype. "I have been playing through severe pain that has made it difficult to play to the best of my ability. Now the pain has started to impact my everyday life off the court."

The shooting guard averaged 9.2 points in 72 games in 2016-17, starting 41 contests. However, the 76ers signed JJ Redick in the offseason to take over the starting 2-guard spot, leaving Henderson expendable.

When healthy, he is a reliable player and solid defender, appearing in at least 70 games in each of the last four seasons. His best years came with Charlotte when he averaged 12.0 ppg over a span of six seasons.

While the latest injury will likely hurt his chances to find a new landing spot, his past success could allow him to earn a new contract when he is back to 100 percent.