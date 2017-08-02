Cam Jordan Takes Shot at Blake Bortles, Says Drew Brees Isn't Giving Picks Away

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan took a shot at Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles while praising Drew Brees.

During a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jordan said facing Brees in practice "helps the defense. It's not like we're going against Blake Bortles. It's not like Drew is giving picks away."

Jordan has been one of the few standouts on a Saints defense that's struggled over the past three seasons. The unit hasn't finished higher than 28th in points allowed in a season since 2014, though Jordan has recorded at least 7.5 sacks in each of the past five years.

Bortles has been a bust for the Jaguars since being drafted third overall in 2014. The 25-year-old's turnover woes haven't gotten better as his career has progressed, including throwing 51 interceptions in 46 games played.

Per Pro Football Focus, since entering the NFL three years ago, Bortles' 56 passes batted at the line of scrimmage are 15 more than any other quarterback.

Even when Bortles showed promise in 2015 with 4,428 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes, he led the NFL with 18 interceptions.