Manchester United Beat Sampdoria 2-1 After Juan Mata's Late Winner

Manchester United eased to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria on Wednesday in their pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored after just nine minutes as United dominated the first half, but Dennis Praet equalised in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Juan Mata netted the decisive strike with nine minutes of normal time remaining in United's final match before taking on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8.

The Red Devils almost made a disastrous start to the match when David De Gea gave away an indirect free-kick six yards out after scrambling to keep out a dreadful backpass from Daley Blind.

However, the tie quickly turned, and after preventing Sampdoria from capitalising on their position, Antonio Valencia led a rapid counter-attack before Matteo Darmian crossed for Mkhitaryan to head home from close range.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed the Italian following his assist:

Indeed, he continued to look threatening going forward as he put in another promising performance, but so too did Blind's struggles as he almost allowed Fabio Quagliarella in by keeping him onside.

The Red Devils were otherwise comfortably on top, though, and Mkhitaryan twice came close with further headers, the first saved by Christian Puggioni and the second he glanced wide.

Romelu Lukaku also saw an effort deflected narrowly wide after cutting in from the right, while Andreas Pereira fired an effort over the bar.

Meanwhile, new signing Nemanja Matic took part in the first 45 minutes, and football writers Tom McDermott and Rob Dawson were both impressed:

United looked to have doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when Marouane Fellaini found Ander Herrera for the Spaniard to lash home, but it was correctly disallowed for offside on the Spaniard's part.

Sampdoria—who had improved since the restart—pulled level immediately when Praet fired home a low effort from the edge of the area.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believed Chris Smalling to be at fault:

The introduction of Anthony Martial proved fruitful, however, and after coming close to setting up Herrera only for the midfielder's header to be saved, he picked out Mata following a lovely dribble and the Spaniard made no mistake from 16 yards.

A strong finish from the Red Devils saw them force an excellent double save from Andrea Tozzo, first to keep out Herrera's volley from a corner and then to deny Marcus Rashford on the rebound.