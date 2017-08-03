Netherlands Advance to UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Final After 3-0 Win vs. England

VI-Images/Getty Images

Hosts the Netherlands booked their place in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 final on Thursday as they beat England 3-0 at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.

Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring in the first half with a lovely header before Danielle van de Donk capitalised on a defensive error to double their tally shortly after the hour mark, while Millie Bright's own goal completed the scoring in the 93rd minute.

The Netherlands will take on Denmark in Sunday's final following their penalty shootout win over Austria.

A somewhat scrappy start saw the hosts control much of the possession as England struggled to keep hold of the ball, but it took some time before they were able to forge any clear-cut chances in the face of some typically resolute defending from the Lionesses.

The Netherlands' pressure eventually told in the 22nd minute when Jackie Groenen whipped a superb cross into the box and Miedema rose highest to nod the ball in, per Eurosport UK:

England responded well to the setback and almost grabbed an immediate equaliser through Fran Kirby following a marauding run by Lucy Bronze, but the Chelsea forward fired high.

Moments later, Jade Moore would have pulled England level if not for the timely intervention of Sherida Spitse:

The Lionesses appealed for a penalty when Desiree van Lunteren came together with Ellen White late in the half, but it would perhaps have been harsh on the Dutch defender.

Sports broadcaster and journalist Jules Breach gave her assessment of Mark Sampson's side at half-time:

The Netherlands came close to doubling their tally soon after the break when Shanice van de Sanden unleashed a snap effort on goal from inside the area, but Siobhan Chamberlain proved equal to it with a strong save.

An attempted clearance from Stefanie van der Gragt almost caught out Sari van Veenendaal when it rebounded off White, but the stopper showed good reactions to spare the defender's blushes.

Chamberlain was unable to do the same for Fara Williams at the other end, though, when Van de Donk latched on to a disastrous header and deftly touched it past her:

The visitors once again responded, and White was able to chip Van Veenendaal after latching on to Kirby's ball but sent her effort wide.

Taylor and White carved out further chances as England battled throughout the latter stages, but Van Veenendaal was again on hand to deny both, while Spitse cleared Toni Duggan's shot off the line from a corner.

A last-gasp counter-attack from the hosts sealed the win when Bright inadvertently turned in Lieke Martens' cross.

The Netherlands booked their place in their first major final, while England will be left to reflect on a semi-final exit for the second tournament running.