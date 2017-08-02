Dayton Forward Sam Miller Reportedly Faces Assault Charges for Fight in Jail

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dayton Flyers junior forward Sam Miller is facing multiple charges stemming from an arrest for alleged underage drinking followed by an alleged altercation in jail.

According to Dave Jablonski and Will Garbe of WHIO TV 7, Miller was arrested in Greene County (Ohio) Sunday, charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and underage consumption, and then subsequently charged with misdemeanor assault after an alleged fight in jail.

Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan released the following statement on the matter: "The University of Dayton is aware of an incident, but cannot discuss individual student matters because of federal privacy laws. With all student conduct matters, the University responds in accordance with the University's Student Code of Conduct and other applicable standards."

Per a police report, Miller was arrested at a bar after allegedly causing a scene and pushing a female bartender. Police said he also pushed a security officer before the arrest.

Security cameras then captured Miller getting into a fight in a holding cell with another person who had been arrested.

Miller is a 20-year-old native of Arlington, Virginia, who averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Flyers last season.